In pictures: making memories at Silverwood Golf Club's 40th anniversary in Lurgan

A two-day competition was followed by a prizegiving and celebratory ‘get together’ in The Cellar Bar in Lurgan.
Photographer Tony Hendron dropped by to capture some of the atmosphere of the landmark occasion.
Cutting the cake at the Silverwood Golf Club 40th anniversary celebration in the Cellar Bar are from left, Cormac Magee, club captain, Seamus Patton, club president , and Arthur McCarron first club captain, 1984. PT35-212. Photo: Tony Hendron
Enjoying the Silverwood Golf Club 40th anniversary celebrations at The Cellar Bar in Lurgan are from left, Brendan McAleenan, Paul Doyle and Paul McFadden. LM35-200. Photo: Tony Hendron
Posing happily at the Silverwood Golf Club 40th anniversary celebration in the Cellar Bar are from left, John Blacker, Conor McGleenon and Jamie McGleenon. LM35-203. Photo: Tony Hendron
Enjoying a night out at the Silverwood Golf Club 40th anniversary celebrations in The Cellar Bar are from left, Cormac Magee, club captain, Laura Ashe, Sean Ashe and Tom Blacker. LM35-202. Photo: Tony Hendron