Loughgall FC’s annual golf day proved an enjoyable occasion for all concerned.

The main event sponsors were DA Architects Ltd, with Irwin M&E ball sponsors.

A spokesperson for Loughgall FC thanked all who supported the day.

"Local knowledge from Harry Clougher paid dividend as he took home the main event with Adam Cherry the winner of the non-handicap section. All golfers enjoyed a meal afterwards in Loughgall FC clubrooms, thank you to all who helped with preparing and serving the dinner.

"Thank you to everyone who sponsored the day, your support as always is invaluable to make the event a success, alongside those who volunteered on the day to register the golfers and ensure smooth running of a great day.

"We hope to see you all next year 2024 which is our silver jubilee 25th annual golf day.”

The results were:

Main event (official handicap):

1. Harry Clougher Loughgall Golf Club

2. John Allen Loughgall Golf Club

3. Alan Pedlow Tandragee Golf Club

Non-handicap:

1. Adam Cherry

2. William Hall

Nearest to pin:

5th hole – Gary Crooks

11th hole – Gary Livingstone.

Longest drive:

1st hole – Matthew Loney

17th – Scott Nelson.

1 . A fine day at Loughgall Richard Keys and friends at the Loughgall FC golf classic. Photo: Loughgall FC

2 . Getting together for the day Former Loughgall player Symon Ferguson and friends at the annual golf classic. Photo: Loughgall FC

3 . Great day out Loughgall FC coach Darren Peden and friends. Photo: Loughgall FC

4 . All smiles Keith Stewart and Irwin Group staff at the Loughgall FC golf day. Photo: Loughgall FC