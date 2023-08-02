Register
Loughgall FC’s annual golf day proved an enjoyable occasion for all concerned.
By Valerie Martin
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 10:52 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 10:52 BST

The main event sponsors were DA Architects Ltd, with Irwin M&E ball sponsors.

A spokesperson for Loughgall FC thanked all who supported the day.

"Local knowledge from Harry Clougher paid dividend as he took home the main event with Adam Cherry the winner of the non-handicap section. All golfers enjoyed a meal afterwards in Loughgall FC clubrooms, thank you to all who helped with preparing and serving the dinner.

"Thank you to everyone who sponsored the day, your support as always is invaluable to make the event a success, alongside those who volunteered on the day to register the golfers and ensure smooth running of a great day.

"We hope to see you all next year 2024 which is our silver jubilee 25th annual golf day.”

The results were:

Main event (official handicap):

1. Harry Clougher Loughgall Golf Club

2. John Allen Loughgall Golf Club

3. Alan Pedlow Tandragee Golf Club

Non-handicap:

1. Adam Cherry

2. William Hall

Nearest to pin:

5th hole – Gary Crooks

11th hole – Gary Livingstone.

Longest drive:

1st hole – Matthew Loney

17th – Scott Nelson.

Richard Keys and friends at the Loughgall FC golf classic.

1. A fine day at Loughgall

Richard Keys and friends at the Loughgall FC golf classic. Photo: Loughgall FC

Former Loughgall player Symon Ferguson and friends at the annual golf classic.

2. Getting together for the day

Former Loughgall player Symon Ferguson and friends at the annual golf classic. Photo: Loughgall FC

Loughgall FC coach Darren Peden and friends.

3. Great day out

Loughgall FC coach Darren Peden and friends. Photo: Loughgall FC

Keith Stewart and Irwin Group staff at the Loughgall FC golf day.

4. All smiles

Keith Stewart and Irwin Group staff at the Loughgall FC golf day. Photo: Loughgall FC

