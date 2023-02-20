Register
Lady Mary Peters is guest at Winter League dinner

Spirits were high on Saturday, February 4 when the Ladies’ branch of Royal Portrush Golf Club held their annual Winter League dinner at Royal Portrush.

The attendance was up to pre-Covid levels and signalled a return to normality for the Club. The occasion was made even more memorable by the presence of Lady Mary Peters, as their guest speaker.

The theme for the league was “Women in Sport” and the ten teams of eleven players, each named after a top Irish sportswoman, showed that their competitive edge was alive and thriving.

The four top teams were teams Blackmore, Nelson, McLaughlin and Taylor. Following dinner, the ladies were treated to a humorous and insightful question and answer session in which Lady Mary showed she has lost none of her wit and devotion to promoting sport in Northern Ireland.

Guest speaker Lady Mary Peters with Royal Portrush Ladies Captain, Mary Taylor (left) and organiser of the Winter League, Margaret Allison

The Lady Captain, Mary Taylor presented Lady Mary with a cheque for her Foundation and a commemorative RPGC shield.

The winning team, Blackmore led by team captain Anne Wallace (far left)