Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
14 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
15 hours ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores
15 hours ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
17 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
17 hours ago How to keep children safe online amidst growing online sexual abuse

Loughgall GC welcomes Cathy Owens as new Lady Captain

Ladies at Loughgall Golf Club have welcomed their incoming Lady Captain, Cathy Owens, on her big year.

By Valerie Martin
Published 26th Apr 2023, 08:18 BST

Cathy was elected to represent the Loughgall Ladies Section by Past Lady Captain Pauline McArdle.

A spokesperson for the club said Pauline showed “great leadership and organisational skills with the help and encouragement from our now Lady Captain, Cathy.

"Cathy will take on the gauntlet and will lead us with our golfing and social matters and represent Loughgall Ladies with great dedication. All the best, Cathy.”

Most Popular
Loughgall Golf Club's incoming Lady Captain, Cathy Owens.Loughgall Golf Club's incoming Lady Captain, Cathy Owens.
Loughgall Golf Club's incoming Lady Captain, Cathy Owens.

Meanwhile, Loughgall Ladies’ and Men’s sections are wishing Lorraine Abbott and Lynne Coote the very best of luck as they compete at St Andrews in the grand final of the R&A Coronation Foursomes on Tuesday, May 2.

Lynne and Lorraine competed as a team and won the Northern Ireland area final at Holywood Golf Club last August and now go head to head against the other finalists.

Loughgall Ladies Section presented both Lynne and Lorraine with sweaters to wear at St Andrews.

Lorraine Abbott and Lynne Coote with Loughgall Lady Captain Cathy Owens.Lorraine Abbott and Lynne Coote with Loughgall Lady Captain Cathy Owens.
Lorraine Abbott and Lynne Coote with Loughgall Lady Captain Cathy Owens.