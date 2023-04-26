Ladies at Loughgall Golf Club have welcomed their incoming Lady Captain, Cathy Owens, on her big year.

Cathy was elected to represent the Loughgall Ladies Section by Past Lady Captain Pauline McArdle.

A spokesperson for the club said Pauline showed “great leadership and organisational skills with the help and encouragement from our now Lady Captain, Cathy.

"Cathy will take on the gauntlet and will lead us with our golfing and social matters and represent Loughgall Ladies with great dedication. All the best, Cathy.”

Loughgall Golf Club's incoming Lady Captain, Cathy Owens.

Meanwhile, Loughgall Ladies’ and Men’s sections are wishing Lorraine Abbott and Lynne Coote the very best of luck as they compete at St Andrews in the grand final of the R&A Coronation Foursomes on Tuesday, May 2.

Lynne and Lorraine competed as a team and won the Northern Ireland area final at Holywood Golf Club last August and now go head to head against the other finalists.

Loughgall Ladies Section presented both Lynne and Lorraine with sweaters to wear at St Andrews.