Marjory takes top spot at Lady Captain’s Day at Aughnacloy

The weekend was a mixture of rain, showers, and sunshine and thankfully more sunshine than showers.

On the Friday Lady Captain Jane welcomed her visiting lady captains from Rossmore, Fintonia, Clogher Valley and Loughgall.

After a welcome coffee/tea and scone the visiting Ladies played nine holes and then retired for their evening meal when lady Captain Jane presented their prizes as follows: Visiting lady winner, Fionia Martin, Loughgall; runner up, Marian McDonald, Rossmore; and third, Gillian Charters, Clogher Valley.

Saturday was the main day with a full time sheet from early morning.

Club membership has increased significantly so the time sheet had to be adjusted accordingly.

The Lady Captain ably supported by her family greeted everyone on their way to the first tee, with a survival bag, and refreshments.

They were again on hand at the tenth tee box to offer a hot dog and encouragement for the second nine.

This was appreciated by all the competitors and was reflected in the scores for the second nine.

The Lady Captain’s charity was for Chest, Heart and Stroke and she would like to thank all who contributed to this very worthy cause.

Prior to the evening meal Lady Captain Jane welcomed all present. She congratulated all the prize winners and thanked all the greens and catering staff for their hard work in making her day a success.

She then thanked her mum for the flower displays, her husband Evart and family for their support and all the club members who took part in the competition over the weekend.

Finally, Jane thanked the ladies committee for their guidance and support during the year and during her Captain’s weekend.

Following a delicious dinner provided by the staff of The Loft bar and Restaurant, the following prizes were distributed:

Gents winner, Bob Treanor, 50 points

Runner up, Ross Hynes, 43 points

Third, Darragh Kavanagh, 43 points

Front nine, Ciaran McCarron, 24 points

Back nine, Peter Devlin, 23 points

Gents pin, Francy Harte

Gents drive, Gary Gillespie

Bucket and spade, Darrem McFaul

Lady winner, Marjory Blackburn, 40 points

Runner up, Harriet Robinson, 40 points

Third, Abigail Edwards, 39 points

Front nine, Ruth Robinson, 20 points

Back nine, Celine McGarvey, 22 points

Past Lady Captain’s prize, Pam Williamson

Committee winner, Helen Caddoo

Ladies pin, Wendy Taggart

Ladies drive, Roisin Corry

Twos sweep, Finola McClements, Graeme Parr, Stephen Simpson, Ed Boyd.

Following the prize giving, a social evening followed bringing another eventful weekend to an end at Aughnacloy Golf Club.

At the evening dinner and prize presentation the Lady Captain Jane Clarke, thanked the members, for taking part, and for all her cards, gifts and donations towards Chest, Heart and Stroke.

The green keepers, were thanked for all their hard work, getting the course in such great condition, after all the rain.

Thanks were passed on to Sidney and his bar staff, and to the catering staff, for the fantastic meal, enjoyed by her family, friends, and members.

Jane expressed her appreciation to her family who have been a great support to her, especially this year as Lady Captain, and especially for all the help at the ninth hole supplying a fine array of refreshments to the golfers and friends. Jane thanked the Ladies committee for all their assistance to date.

After dinner it was on to the presentation of the Lady Captain’s prizes, and Jane was assisted by Ann Cullen.

The Lady Captain’s winner was Marjory Blackburn and second place went to Harriet Robinson and third place to Abigail Edwards.

The front nine was won by Ruth Robinson with Celine McGarvey taking the back nine.

The past captains prize went to Pam Williamson, and the committee prize was taken by Helen Caddoo.

The nearest the pin was won by Wendy Taggart and the longest drive won by Roisin Corey. Lady visitor prize winners were Fiona Martin from Loughgall Golf Club, Marian McDonald from Rossmore Golf Club, and Gillian Charters from Clogher Valley Golf Club. Fiona McClements was the only lady to get a two.

The gents winner was Bob Treanor, second place went to Ross Hynes, and Darragh Kaltanagh took third place.

The gents front nine was won by Ciaran McCarron, and the back nine was won by Peter Devlin.

Nearest the pin went to Francie Harte and the longest drive went to Gary Gillespie.

There were three vouchers given out for the 2s.

After the presentation of prizes dancing commenced and a good night was thoroughly enjoyed by all.

1. Lady Captain Jane Clarke held her Lady Captain`s Weekend at Aughnacloy Golf Club recently. The weekend was a mixture of rain, showers, and sunshine and thankfully more sunshine than showers. Pictured are The Lady Prize winners with Lady Captain Jane Photo Sales

2. Lady winner Marjory Blackburn (left) with Lady Captain Jane Clarke Photo Sales

3. Lady Captain Jane Clarke, centre with her lady visitor prize winners Photo Sales

4. Lady Captain Jane Clarke (left) presents Abigail Edwards with her third prize Photo Sales