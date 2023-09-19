MAYOBRIDGE GOLF: ​Magee goes free as competition winner

The weather certainly favoured those who entered the open draw for Saturday morning and afternoon as the dry conditions were more suitable. However, the overall winner surprisingly came out of the hardy bunch who completed their rounds in the inclement conditions that prevailed on Sunday morning. It was Barry Magee (21) who edged out the opposition for the second year in row to go free for 2024. Magee probably thought he had blown his chances after an indifferent display over the the front nine, and a third double bogey of the day at the tenth looked like it might have spelt the death knell for his chances. However, he found some remarkable resolve to craft a dream finish, completing the remaining holes in just one over par highlighted by a superb birdie at the index-two thirteenth. Magee just edged out Shane Milligan (32) who finished on the same score. Pars at holes four and seven put Milligan in a strong position at the turn but his failure to score at hole 13, in contrast to the winners achievement at the same hole, certainly proved costly when it came down to the countback rule. The winner in Division One was JP McIlvenny(14) with 42 points. McIlvenny prevailed despite failing to pick up points at the first and the fifth, but birdies at holes seven and 15, were good enough to earn him the prize. The runner-up in the division was Ronan Marley (13) with 41 points. Marley, who has been one of the more consistent performers in recent weeks, picked up his third prize in as many weeks with another virtuoso performance. He opened his account with six unanswered pars and his steady play was in evidence throughout his round with a double bogey at ninth being his only real blemish in an otherwise strong consistent display of golf.