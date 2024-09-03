Moyola golf club celebrate winning their first All-Ireland AIG Barton Shield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Moyola Park Golf Club is celebrating after winning their first All Ireland pennant as they claimed the AIG Barton Shield with a comprehensive win over Nenagh.

Seamus Graffin said it had been a great honour to captain the club and collect its first green pennant was special.

The Castledawson-based club has won the Ulster nine times but always fell short in the All-Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was European and PGA Tour caddie and former professional Chris Selfridge who sank the winning putt in their ten-hole win at the Carlow Golf Club to end the club’s 47-year wait.

Pictured, from left, are Moyola Park golfers - Mark Watters, Corey Scullion, Chris Selfridge, team captain Hilary Armstrong, Luke Lennox, Dean Crawford and club captain Seamus Graffin. Credit: Supplied

He was part of a successful partnership with Corey Scullion.

The pair were first out for Moyola Park, coming off a fine performance the day before to come back from a five-hole deficit to win the semi-final match against Ballyknock.

The pair had the momentum and confidence to build a three-hole lead after their front nine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the other pairing, Dean Crawford and Luke Lennox were also quick off the mark, building a commanding lead.

Neither Moyola Park pair took their foot off the pedal and their victory was sealed on the 14th hole with Selfridge holing the winning putt.