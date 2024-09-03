Moyola golf club celebrate winning their first All-Ireland AIG Barton Shield

Moyola Park Golf Club is celebrating after winning their first All Ireland pennant as they claimed the AIG Barton Shield with a comprehensive win over Nenagh.

Seamus Graffin said it had been a great honour to captain the club and collect its first green pennant was special.

The Castledawson-based club has won the Ulster nine times but always fell short in the All-Ireland.

It was European and PGA Tour caddie and former professional Chris Selfridge who sank the winning putt in their ten-hole win at the Carlow Golf Club to end the club’s 47-year wait.

Pictured, from left, are Moyola Park golfers - Mark Watters, Corey Scullion, Chris Selfridge, team captain Hilary Armstrong, Luke Lennox, Dean Crawford and club captain Seamus Graffin. Credit: SuppliedPictured, from left, are Moyola Park golfers - Mark Watters, Corey Scullion, Chris Selfridge, team captain Hilary Armstrong, Luke Lennox, Dean Crawford and club captain Seamus Graffin. Credit: Supplied
He was part of a successful partnership with Corey Scullion.

The pair were first out for Moyola Park, coming off a fine performance the day before to come back from a five-hole deficit to win the semi-final match against Ballyknock.

The pair had the momentum and confidence to build a three-hole lead after their front nine.

In the other pairing, Dean Crawford and Luke Lennox were also quick off the mark, building a commanding lead.

Neither Moyola Park pair took their foot off the pedal and their victory was sealed on the 14th hole with Selfridge holing the winning putt.

