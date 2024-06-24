Northern Ireland welcomes the 2024 Amgen Irish Open to its giant year of golf

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tourism NI has officially launched its giant welcome to visitors ahead of the 2024 Amgen Irish Open teeing off at the world-renowned Royal County Down Golf Club this September.

The hotly contested tournament, which takes place in Newcastle, County Down, from 12th -15th September, will see golfing giants Rory McIlroy, Pádraig Harrington, Shane Lowry, Séamus Power and 21-year-old Tom McKibbin vie for Vincent Norrman’s crown.

Visitors are invited to be part of the festivities and cheer on a host of famous faces, including Patrick Kielty, Tommy Bowe, James Nesbitt and Johnny Sexton, as they battle it out in the Pro-Am tournament on 11th September.

From beautiful beaches, family-friendly fun, must-try watersports, forest biking trails and mountainous excursions, there is plenty to explore in this UNESCO Global Geopark area as you soak up the festival atmosphere around the tournament.

Paul Gillmon, Championship Director of the Amgen Irish Open from the DP World Tour; Siobhan McGuigan

To plan your visit, both on and off the course, check out discovernorthernireland.com/things-to-do/golf/events/the-irish-open for a handy collection of packed itineraries, offers and what’s on guides across the Newry, Mourne and Down region, and beyond.

The celebrations begin with the Eats and Beats Festival (7th – 8th September) offering a packed programme of live performances across two stages, with cookery demonstrations and local artisan produce in addition to events in Newcastle throughout the week.

As Northern Ireland has just been named Best Golf Destination in Western Europe, the Amgen Irish Open promises to get everyone in the swing of things ahead of the highly anticipated return of the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in July 2025.

Siobhan McGuigan, Tourism Northern Ireland’s Head of Events, said: “This will be Northern Ireland’s fourth Irish Open in the past decade and, next year, we will welcome the return of the Open Championship, just six years after we last hosted this prestigious tournament.

Royal County Down Golf Course

“The world certainly knows Northern Ireland’s epic landscape is made for golf. You can feel the giant welcome to Royal County Down as you marvel at the Mourne Mountains and stunning sea views.

“And, with lots of fantastic events surrounding this year’s Amgen Irish Open, we want the world to know everyone is invited to stay and play, before, during and after the tournament and to embrace Northern Ireland’s giant spirit.”

The Amgen Irish Open will be broadcast around the globe, reaching more than 450 million households worldwide.

Daily and weekly tickets are available now. Children aged 12 and under are eligible for free general admission grounds tickets upon the purchase of an adult ticket, while those between the age of 13 and 17 are entitled to discounted rates.