Portstewart Golf Captains raise capital sum for Parkinson's UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

They've chosen Parkinson's UK in Northern Ireland as their nominated charity, whose work across Northern Ireland supports those diagnosed with Parkinson's as well as their families and supporters.

If you or someone you know has been affected by Parkinson's, there's a wealth of information available on their website, www.parkinsons.org.uk, or you can ring their Free Helpline on 0808 800 0303.