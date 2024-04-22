Portstewart Golf Captains raise capital sum for Parkinson's UK

The 2023 golf Captains at Portstewart Golf Club, Captain Stephen Macaulay and Lady Captain Agatha Mullan have raised an amazing £12,780 during their Captaincy year.
By Catherine DoranContributor
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 14:59 BST
They've chosen Parkinson's UK in Northern Ireland as their nominated charity, whose work across Northern Ireland supports those diagnosed with Parkinson's as well as their families and supporters.

If you or someone you know has been affected by Parkinson's, there's a wealth of information available on their website, www.parkinsons.org.uk, or you can ring their Free Helpline on 0808 800 0303.

