Royal Portrush Golf Club notifies Causeway Coast and Glens Council of plans for The Open 2025

Plans are underway for modifications to Royal Portrush’s two golf courses in preparation for The Open in 2025.
By Catherine Moore, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 15th Jun 2023, 10:29 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 10:15 BST

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has accepted the golf club’s proposal of application notice, which sets out the plans in advance of a full planning application.

Modifications include new holes, greens and tee boxes and fairway realignments on the Valley Links course.

Plans also include regrading, new tees, enlargement of the spectator area and realignment of internal roads around the Dunluce Links. In addition, alterations will be made to the practice ground.

Royal Portruh Golf Club is preparing for The Open 2025

A full planning application is expected to follow.

Royal Portrush previously hosted The Open in 2019, with the competition generating more than £100 million for the economy of Northern Ireland.

It attracted a record attendance for the Championship, outside St Andrews, of 237,750 fans throughout the week. More than 5,400 hours of television coverage was broadcast to hundreds of millions of viewers globally as Irishman Shane Lowry went on to lift the Claret Jug.

In preparation for hosting the competition in 2019, Dunluce Links redesign works were undertaken in 2015. Five new greens were built, along with eight new tee boxes and 10 new bunkers. Two new holes were also created, the 7th and 8th, on land which was once part of the Valley Links.

Known for its challenging greens, the Dunluce Links is recognised as one of the top 10 golf courses in the world. The prestigious 2025 event will take place from July 13 until July 20.

Related topics:Causeway CoastGlens Borough Council