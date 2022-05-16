Sam McBride Charitable Trust annual golf day is a huge sucess

Local business men and women united in their shared enthusiasm for the day ahead, all equally delighted that the sun was shining in a cloudless sky.

Surely no better way to spend an afternoon on the Friday Bank Holiday weekend.

Some 17 four ball teams took part on the day, friends and representatives of local companies sponsoring and supporting the charity event.

The Mar-Train Heavy Haulage Team (overall second place), Tim Martin, Trevor McKee, Gary Coates and James Cray

Signed in and armed with score cards, rules of play and goodie bags, brimming with snacks and treats provided by Forest Feast and Phil Martin Centra, plus a customised charity golf ball souvenir, they were all set to play.

Temple Golf Club hosted the day and Central Motorhomes sponsored the event with luxury Chausson Motorhomes displayed on site for viewing.

The players took their positions at their starting tee boxes awaiting the klaxon to sound and the games to begin. Immaculately groomed greens, professionally aerated and irrigated awaited them.

It was clear from the get go that it would be a day of camaraderie, surprises and sunburn.

The Moore Braniff Team who took first prize on the day as winning overall team with prizes presented by Valerie McBride of McBride Fashions

Golfers of all levels took part, all well equipped for the challenge ahead. There was chipping and dribbling, a few flyers and more than one ‘Fore’ to be heard.

There were some perhaps misled by the heat who appeared to believe they were spending time at the beach; they hit so many bunkers on the day.

A few hackers and knee knockers, slicers and putters. An incredible hole in one on the 14th hole, which was a first for Frank Chapman of Supreme Fitouts team, it won’t be his last with his new S1 moto caddy lithium trolley, Zerofit golf hat and Srixon balls he won for his efforts, not to mention the credibility that accompanies such an ace of a shot.

Firm, smooth true greens proved to be generously receptive to the ball, assisting the players achieve precision speed and bounce without any excess chatter, only the banter of a day enjoyed by all.

Frank Chapman of the Supreme Fit-Outs team, winner of the hole in one prize which was presented by Valerie McBride

Davy Edwards representing Redbrae Business Park beat Mark McConnell from Team SG.

Jones to first place in the Nearest the Pin Comp.

Edwards also beat Boyd Rogers by nine strokes to take first place in the gross winning himself a new golfing umbrella and a Craghoppers fleece.

With prizes from sponsors McBride Fashions and golfing suppliers Minnis Brands everyone took home a quality prize for their efforts, for some just a tan, 20,000 steps on their fitness tracker and a few new golfing buddies.

Joe McBride and Alan Moore of the Sam McBride Charitable Trust

The Stableford system made a winner of Marty Wright from Tim Allen’s Team beating Fraser Rogers by eight strokes to take the prize.

The overall team prize for the day and recipients of quality golf bags each were the Moore Braniff Accountancy Team with the MarTrain Heavy Haulage Team a close second and the proud owners of new golfing shirts.

Paul Fraser won longest drive on the Fraser Houses sponsored competition on the 16th hole and earned a new golfing umbrella for his efforts.

The charity itself was the overall winner of the day, edging ever closer to the ultimate goal of erecting a granite memorial monument of road racing legend Brian Reid on his world championship winning bike on the Temple roundabout immortalising the Temple 100 Road Races and their importance to the area forever.

Joe McBride the founder and chairman of the Sam McBride Trust thanked Temple Golf Club green keepers for their impeccable workmanship, the Martin family for hosting the event and their team of staff for their assistance in everything golf and keeping cold beers on ice.

Sean and his culinary crew produced a smorgasbord of delights and healthy hearty food, providing a welcome lunchtime break and deliciously indulgent post game buffet.

Davy Edwards of Team Redbrae Business Park who was first in gross competition and nearest the pin

The trustees would like to thank all volunteers for their help on the day and our event sponsor Central Motorhomes for their support and for bringing their eclectic luxurious stylish Motorhomes for show.

Thanks to Alan Moore for his organisational skills and of course a huge show of appreciation for all our teams and players.

The club’s gratitude is extended to the Tee box sponsors who made the day possible.

And of course thank you to Joe McBride the heartbeat of the trust for organising the event.

The club hope to soon see their vision fulfilled and finalised.

As a charity they intend to continue their fundraising events in memory of their father and friend Sam McBride with all further proceeds from their events donated to the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance Service.