Three Portstewart golfing sisters have qualified to play in a youth tournament at the illustrious Pinehurst course in the USA.

The talented trio – Caitlin (aged 16), Lauren (15) and Aimee (14) Wilson – will represent Portstewart Golf Club at the World Teen Championships 2024 at the North Carolina course.

All three girls, who began golfing at the north coast links course as children, are students of Dominican College in Portstewart.

Captain of Portstewart Golf Club, Neil Morrison, said everyone at the club was delighted at the news: “The girls have been at the club since they were about nine years old and they are just inseparable. Their dedication to their game is almost unsurpassed in junior girls’ golf.”

Portstewart sisters Aimee, Caitlin and Lauren Wilson who have qualified for the World Teen Championships at Pinehurst, North Carolina. Credit Portstewart GC

Coached by their grandfather and Portstewart GC member Martin Hughes, the sisters are supported by parents Stephen and Claire Wilson who have taken their talented daughters to golfing competitions the length and breadth of Ireland.

Captain Neil continued: “The girls have tremendous enthusiasm for the game and have been travelling the length and breadth of Ireland to play in competitions for years.

"They have put in a lot of hard work and dedication and have progressively brought their handicaps down so that they can qualify for bigger tournaments.

"The whole club is just delighted for them as they are great role models and ambassadors for us – they are pleasant and respectful and that is a big part of Portstewart Golf Club. It’s not just about the golf, it’s about the community aspect. I have no doubt that they are talented enough to play at other clubs but they have always been so loyal to Portstewart and have enjoyed great success here and at other clubs.

The talented trio of golfing Wilson sisters Aimee, Caitlin and Lauren with Captain of Portstewart Golf Club, Neil Morrison. Credit Portstewart Golf Club

"They all have a great outlook – any golf they can get involved in, they do it wholeheartedly.”

Now the sisters will travel to North Carolina in July to play at Pinehurst: “This is a major event, there will be thousands of young golfers there,” added Neil.

Caitlin, Lauren and Aimee’s parents Stephen and Claire Wilson said: “The US Kids golf tournaments have been fantastic for the girls. They have been competing in these tours for a few years now and have made lots of great friends along the way.

"The North of Ireland tour, which is organised by Zoe Allen, has been so enjoyable for the girls and has helped them improve their golf by getting the opportunity to play different types of courses throughout Northern Ireland. They have also been fortunate enough to compete in the US Kids Irish Open in Mount Wolseley and the European Championship in Scotland a couple of years ago.

"They have made friends with other young golfers from various countries through these competitions and still remain in contact with some of them.