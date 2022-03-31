Toptracer tees off at Ballyearl Arts and Leisure Centre

Toptracer, adds a whole new dimension to the driving range experience at Ballyearl.

Using state of the art technology, golfers can take the opportunity to analyse their golf shots through a series of on screen data, play virtually at some of the world’s best courses such as St Andrews or Pebble Beach, or participate in worldwide competitions.

Toptracer uses cameras mounted around the facility and the technology tracks the player’s shot. Each bay at the driving range captures data and interactive graphics on a touch screen informs the player how their shot performed.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb takes a swing using Toptracer at Ballyearl Driving Range.

Toptracer provides all the characteristics such as distance, apex, ball speed to help players become better golfers.

Non-golfers can also enjoy many of the other features of Toptracer, which is ideal for corporate team-building days, family fun days and other social events.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb commented: “As a council, we’re continually seeking to modernise our leisure products and services right across the borough, with the aim of encouraging more people to get more active more often!

“The feedback from golfers has been amazing. Since the installation of Toptracer, we’ve seen the footfall to the driving range dramatically increase with beginners, amateur golfers and families trying it out.

“With this technology, up and coming golfers can really improve their performance with better focused practice and immediate feedback, and over time they will hopefully see their game improve.”