The 2023 ISPS HANDA World Invitational, presented by AVIV Clinics, will take place from 17-20 August at Castlerock and Galgorm Golf Clubs. This unique event is tri-sanctioned by the DP World Tour, the LPGA Tour, and the Ladies European Tour where 144 of the world’s best male and 144 of the world’s best female golfers will compete for an equal prize pool across the two stunning courses.