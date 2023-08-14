Register
VIDEO: Castlerock Golf Club ready to welcome golfers and fans for ISPS Handa World Invitational

Castlerock Golf Club is prepared and ready to welcome golfers and golf fans for the ISPS Handa World Invitational tournament – and they’ve even laid on some sunshine!
By Una Culkin
Published 14th Aug 2023, 11:10 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 11:16 BST

The 2023 ISPS HANDA World Invitational, presented by AVIV Clinics, will take place from 17-20 August at Castlerock and Galgorm Golf Clubs. This unique event is tri-sanctioned by the DP World Tour, the LPGA Tour, and the Ladies European Tour where 144 of the world’s best male and 144 of the world’s best female golfers will compete for an equal prize pool across the two stunning courses.

Last year Sweden’s Maja Stark and Scotland’s Ewen Ferguson won the unique event. This year promises to go one better with a world-class field set to compete across four dramatic tournament days. The tournament website describes Castlerock Golf Club as “a wonderful links-style test on the north coast”. Tickets for the event are still available by logging onto https://tickets.europeantour.com

