The 2023 ISPS HANDA World Invitational, presented by AVIV Clinics, will take place from 17-20 August at Castlerock and Galgorm Golf Clubs. This unique event is tri-sanctioned by the DP World Tour, the LPGA Tour, and the Ladies European Tour where 144 of the world’s best male and 144 of the world’s best female golfers will compete for an equal prize pool across the two stunning courses.
Last year Sweden’s Maja Stark and Scotland’s Ewen Ferguson won the unique event. This year promises to go one better with a world-class field set to compete across four dramatic tournament days. The tournament website describes Castlerock Golf Club as “a wonderful links-style test on the north coast”. Tickets for the event are still available by logging onto https://tickets.europeantour.com