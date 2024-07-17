VIDEO: Portrush golf mural - but who is it going to be?

By The Newsroom
Published 17th Jul 2024, 11:15 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2024, 13:43 BST
It’s still a year away but excitement is already mounting in Portrush for the 2025 Open Golf championship.

A golf mural is currently being painted on a gable wall on the town’s Causeway Street.

The fantastic creation has been attracting lots of attention as onlookers ask: “Who is it going to be?”

Some have speculated that it could be Portrush’s own golfing hero Graeme McDowell. However, the golfer is holding the coveted Claret Jug so it has to be someone who has won The (British) Open, whereas Graeme was victorious in the US Open trophy in 2010.

The mural in Portrush's Causeway Street - but who is the golfer? Credit NI WorldThe mural in Portrush's Causeway Street - but who is the golfer? Credit NI World
Could it be Shane Lowry – with the mural commemorating his Open win in Portrush in 2019? Or could it be NI golfer Darren Clarke who won The Open at Royal St George’s back in 2011?

Or is the artist going way back in time to portray Max Faulkner who scooped the Claret Jug at Royal Portrush in 1951? We will just have to wait and see...

