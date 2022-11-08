Councillor Aaron McIntyre, Chair of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s Leisure & Community Development Committee congratulates Olivia Currie

The Ulster U18 Girls Champion, scored an impressive score of 67 during the 2022 Golf Ireland U19 Girls’ Tournament, which took place at the facility back in July.

To mark the young golfer’s achievement, Olivia was invited back to Castlereagh Hills Golf Course this week for a special lunch and trophy presentation. Olivia was joined by club representatives from her home club Portrush Golf Club, the Men and Ladies section from Castlereagh Hills Golf Club and representatives from Golf Ireland.

Speaking at the presentation, Councillor Aaron McIntyre, Chair of the Council’s Leisure & Community Development Committee said, “It gives me great pleasure to welcome Olivia back to Castlereagh Hills Golf Course.

“We were delighted to host the Golf Ireland U19’s Girls Tournament earlier in the year and to have Olivia break the ladies record at the event was an added celebration.

“To gain a score of 67 is a great accomplishment for any golfer but to achieve this success at just 16 years old is extraordinary. I would like to congratulate Portrush Golf Club on their junior development programme, which I am sure has been pivotal in nurturing Olivia’s golfing success.

Advertisement

“I look forward to hearing further great news about Olivia throughout the golfing year, which I am sure will see her picking up many more golfing accolades on the way.”