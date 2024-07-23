Good Lurgan performance at the Bangor Championships
In the Fours competition last year’s winners John Gilliland’s rink were narrowly beaten in the round robin stage as was Ronan Cregan’s Four.
In the Triples Jeffrey McCullough, Sam McCombes and John Gilliland sailed through the qualifying stage to reach the quarter-finals. Both John and Eileen Robson and Mia Patterson with Sam McCombes qualified in third and second place respectively to reach the quarter finals.
John was narrowly beaten in the triples and as luck would have it the mixed pairs were drawn to play each other in the Quarter finals. It was a close encounter until the eighth end when John and Eileen picked up five shots. This proved to be decisive and they qualified for the semi-finals. John and Eileen played great game but narrowly lost in the Final to a strong Bangor Pair who were the eventual winners.
For a country club to reach three quarter-finals and a semi-final is a great credit to the club members. Well done all.
