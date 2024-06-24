Great home win as Lurgan Ladies meet Ballyholme Team

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lurgan 56 (5) Ballyholme 42 (1). The Lurgan Ladies Team met Ballyholme for their home match in Lurgan Park on last Thursday afternoon.

Jennifer McVeigh and her team took control of the match on Rink 1 from the outset, Ballyholme taking only two out of the first 10 ends resulting in a score of Lurgan 14 Ballyholme 3.

Over the next five ends the Ballyholme team fought back gaining seven shots but the Lurgan side could not be caught and by the end of the 18th end Lurgan finished on an impressive score of Lurgan 22 Ballyholme 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Rink 2 Eileen Robson and her team were fighting a close match and by the 10th end it was all equal at 12 shots each. However, the Lurgan ladies took the lead and dominated the final eight ends gaining nine shots and finishing with a score of Lurgan 21 Ballyholme 13.

Angela Thompson and her team on Rink 3 played a close match and by the eighth end it was all equal on 8 shots. Ballyholme had a great 10th end when they gained four shots resulting in them taking the lead.

Both teams took four out of the remaining 8 ends but Lurgan could not make up the shot difference and unfortunately losing with a score of Lurgan 13 Ballyholme 19.