Great Second half seals win for the Portadown Rugby

Portadown began on the back foot as Ballymoney controlled early possession. The hosts struck first blood when a high tackle gave them a simple penalty in front of the posts, edging ahead 3-0.

Portadown’s response came through Rhys Heasty, who broke dangerously down the narrow side. Ballymoney were penalised for tackling a man without the ball and reduced to 14 men.

From the resulting penalty, Niall McDonnell slotted three points to level the game. Portadown soon gained the upper hand, winning successive penalties and kicking to the corner. Twice their driving maul was held up by resilient Ballymoney defence, and Niall was unlucky with another shot at goal.

Pressure eventually told, however, when Niall found space down the narrow channel, stepping past defenders to score the first try. His conversion went just wide, but Portadown led 8-3. Ballymoney hit back just before the break. Sustained pressure at scrum time forced Portadown into conceding penalties, and James Wright saw yellow for interfering at the ruck.

Taylor Tweedie leads the attack

From the resulting platform, Ballymoney’s No. 8 picked and drove over from close range. With the try unconverted, the hosts led 10-8 at half-time.

Portadown came out strongly after the restart and quickly regained the lead. Captain Michael Orr produced a classy offload to Ethan Hodgen, who popped inside for Ben MacKinnon to score under the posts. Niall converted, and Portadown were back in front 15-10.

With momentum firmly in their favour, Portadown’s forwards carried hard and created space for the backs. John McQuitty finished a flowing move out wide, though Niall’s conversion drifted narrowly wide.

Minutes later, skipper Michael Orr broke through himself with a brilliant solo effort, Niall adding the extras to stretch the lead to 27-10.

Jonny Reid takes on the Banbridge defence for 3rds

Portadown weren’t done yet. A sweeping attack saw the ball worked wide to Niall, who fed Marshall Clint on the inside to score under the posts. Niall converted, rounding off an excellent second-half display. Portadown showed their class and composure in the second half, running in four tries to secure a commanding and well-earned victory 34–10.

A young Portadown 3rds side, with a few experienced players to help them, faced an experienced Banbridge 5ths side littered with ex 1st XV and a couple of ex Ulster players thrown in for good measure.

The game was under the light at Rifle Park on Friday evening. Portadown started the game with real determination. Their Portadown forwards set the a strong platform for the team to play off , with big carries from number 8, Max Boyce and tight head prop, Jonathan Reid.

This strong pack allowed the backs to carve out two glorious tries though the teams wingers, Lucas McClements and John Megarity. Both conversions were missed. These scores then pushed the more experienced Banbridge side into life. Portadown were forced into defensive duty for the remainder of the first half.

James Wright shows determination against Ballymoney

The defence repelled several Banbridge attacks with Tom Ryan and Max Boyce in the forwards and Luke Ashton and Isaac Finch in the backs tackling hard at each Banbridge attack. Just before the halftime whistle Banbridge managed to score out wide to make it 10 - 5 to Portadown at Half Time.

The second half was to prove just as entertaining for the crowd watching. Banbridge started the half better and took the young Portadown defence by surprise. The Banbridge scrum half took a quick tap penalty making a lot of ground before offloading to his winger for the first touchdown of the 2nd half. This score was converted and Portadown were behind 12 - 10 for the first time in the match.

This then spurred Portadown into action and with a strong carry from Max Boyce who then offloaded to prop John Purdy to burst through a couple of desperate Banbridge defenders and score. This gave Portadown back the lead, and Adam Speers duly converted to make it 17 to 12 for Portadown. It was Portadown who kept up the pressure leading to a penalty in front of the posts allowing Adam Speers to slot over and extend the lead to 20 - 12.

With 25 minutes remained Portadown’s defensive abilities again came to the fore, keeping Banbridge out until 5 minutes before the final whistle the score and conversion made the finale very tense. With 1 point in arrears Banbridge threw the everything they had at Portadown’s defence knowing any sort of score would win the game.

But Portadown kept their discipline to not give away a penalty. They stopped every Banbridge attack from crossing their white line. Portadown finished the winners 20 - 19.

A special mention to Billy Cannon and Jacob Neill, both players making their senior debuts for the club.

On Sunday afternoon, Portadown Women showed their intent with strong carries and solid defensive organisation against a strong Queens Women 2nds .

The breakthrough came early when McCall powered through the Queens defence to score the opening try, giving Portadown a deserved lead. Cassie stepped up and cooly slotted the conversion, making it 7–0 to Portadown.

Queens, however, grew stronger as the game went on and managed to respond before the break. After sustained pressure, they found a gap and crossed over to level the game at 7–7 going into half-time.

The second half proved more challenging for Portadown. Queens struck quickly with back-to-back tries, moving into the lead. A setback followed when Jen received a yellow card, leaving the team temporarily a player down.

Despite this, Portadown’s defensive grit shone through, with huge tackles and tireless effort across the pitch keeping them in the contest. Queens continued to build their advantage with further tries, stretching the scoreline to 31–7.

But Portadown were not finished yet. Showing true heart and determination, the team rallied in the closing stages. Their persistence was rewarded when Holly Bothwell crashed over the line for a late try, narrowing the gap and giving the side a well-earned boost before the final whistle. The match ended 31–12 to Queens, but the score line did not reflect the courage and commitment of entire Portadown team .

It was also a day of personal significance, as Bethany Hughes made her return to rugby after six years away. Her post-match words summed up the spirit of the team perfectly: while the result wasn’t what they hoped for, the togetherness, passion, and pride in wearing the Portadown jersey was clear for all to see