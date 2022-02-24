Green leads the pack at Wallace Parkrun

Nicola White marked her 50th Parkrun and Andrew Willis his 100th Parkrun milestones on 12th February 2022

The First Lady home was none other then JLRC coach Karen Wilton accompanied as always by her loyal dog Cassie and they trotted home in a fantastic time of 21 minutes and 27 seconds.

There were two Parkrun milestones and they were both from JLRC members.

Nicola White completed her 50th Parkrun and JLRC old guard Andrew Willis his 100th, well done to both.

Jog Lisburn Running Club at the Atlas Running trail race at Castle Ward

On Saturday some of the Jog Lisburn crew took on the NI Civil Service Athletic’s Club Cross Country race at Stormont.

The lads Andrew Willis (not so fresh from his 22 minutes 100th Parkrun earlier) and Stephen McCullough took on the four mile, gruelling four loop challenge.

While the ladies Debbie McConnell, Laura Johnston and myself (Aideen Hanna) completed three miles (three loops). Great fun was had by all.

JRLC were also out in force at Atlas Runnings trail race at Castle Ward. The club’s very own Ruth McDade flew home to claim the spot for second lady, hot on her heels was Vicky McVeigh who claimed third lady.

