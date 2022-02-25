Hagans Croft Equestrian dressage begins

Daniel O’Sullivan Toner, Hope Quint

With week one of a four week dressage league kick starting the event season at Hagans Croft dressage competitors were delighted to get back up the centre line.

A selection of Dressage Ireland tests were up for the taking with Intro to elementary tests on offer. The first class of the day was an Intro A test where our youngest competitor Daniel O’Sullivan Toner riding Hope Quint showed everyone how it was done, by saluting to a score of 73.33% and second place.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What an achievement for such a young rider in a large competitive class of 16 riders. First place went to Cairlinn Caroll and Carlingford’s Chance who finished on a super score of 74.44%.

Ellie Johnston who is usually behind the camera lens taking photos of competitors was in front of the camera lens with her beautiful grey gelding Moreno VIII. The pair took on the newcomers prelim test and were delighted to be awarded the red ribbon for their score of 67.59%.

Onto a large Prelim class where Jaemi Cochrane and Tyrella Penelope Pit Stop achieved the highest score of the day 78.8%, this is a strong start to Hagans Crofts dressage league and the organisers are looking forward to see how they get on throughout the next few weeks. Second place went to Susan Scott and her colourful mare Moher Made for a score of 74.4%. This pair had a strong finish to Hagans Crofts league before Christmas so it is great to see them back up the centre line on again.

Only three competitors decided to take on the Novice class with the top two placings very close in their total percentage. However Rachel Freil and Alghan Nipper took the red rosette for their score of 76.55% followed by Kate Russell and Bingo with a score of 76.21% taking the blue ribbon home.

Mandy Blakely and Clerkson stormed the elementary class, finishing on a score of 76.9% nothing could deny them first place and the red ribbon.

Hagans Croft would like to thank their judge on the day Janice Campbell and to their scribes and stewards for making the event run so smoothly.

The dressage league continues every Saturday until 26th February.

This event is pre-entry only with entries taken via Hagans Crofts website www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk or you can download and enter through the Hagans Croft App. Entries close each Thursday at 8pm prior to Saturdays event and start times are posted online Thursday evenings. Photographs can be purchased online from Black Horse Photography.

To find out more about the league, please contact Gillian on 07849 106453 or go to the website: www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk

Dressage Results Saturday 5th February 2022

Class 1: Intro: Dressage Ireland, Intro A, 2017

1) Cairlinn Carroll, Carlingford’s Chance 74.44%; 2) Daniel O’Sullivan Toner, Hope Quint 73.33%; 3) Victoria McCurdy, Temple Bui 70%; 4) Claire Walker, Blaze 68.33%; 5) Valerie McCracken, Monty 6778%; 6) Dee Murphy, Temple Bui 67.22%.

Class 2: Newcomers prelim: Dressage Ireland, Preliminary Test P5, 2012

1) Ellie Johnston, Moreno VIII 67.59%; 2) Delilah Dillon, Tara 60.84%; 3) Lea Bleeks, High Meadows PJ 55.86%.

Class 3: Prelim: Dressage Ireland, Preliminary Test P4, 2016

1) Jaemi Cochrane, Tyrella Penelope Pit Stop 78.8%; 2) Susan Scott, Moher Made 74.4%; =3) Roberta Maginnis, Burrenhill Jaguar 73.2%; =3) Emma Russell, Ace 73.2%; 5) Caroline Hunter, Indie 71.2%; 6) Keva Milligan, Bannon Story Teller 70.8%.

Class 4: Novice: Dressage Ireland, Novice Test N26, 2012

1) Rachel Friel, Alghan Nipper 76.55%; 2) Kate Russell, Bingo 76.21%; 3) Amy Harvey, Indian Robe 71.03%.

Class 5: Elementary: Dressage Ireland, Elementary Test E50, 2013