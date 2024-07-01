Half term report for Dunbarton teams makes great reading!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With no A team or B team games this Saturday it is time to quickly recap the season so far as we have hit the halfway stage.

After an incredible season last summer, when the A team won PG Division One and PG Senior Cup, the B team won PG Division Two and the Midweek team won PG Midweek Division One this was going to be an extremely hard act to follow again this season. But my goodness, the Gilford club look to be well on their way to possibly exceeding last season's achievements.

So far the Senior team have won all 9 league matches and sit proudly at the top of Division One, a massive 13.5 points ahead of second placed Ballymena. Old rivals Belmont sit in third place 14 points behind but do have a game in hand so in all likelihood will be their closest contenders. However the Gilford side will be confident of retaining their title as they have already negotiated three of their toughest away games, namely Old Bleach (7pts), Ballymena (6pts) and Salisbury (5.5pts).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The locals also recently dispatched with Belmont at home, chalking up maximum points and are in pole position to defend their title. This Saturday the Gilford men will host Old Bleach, always a very dangerous outfit and should they get through this game unscathed, they will be heavy favourites to win the league again.

The locals did slip to a shock defeat at home to Ballymena in the PG Senior Cup, losing narrowly by four shots but in the Irish Senior Cup, they look to be well positioned.

Having got their first home draw in 9 years, the locals comfortably disposed of Whitehead before surviving a very difficult trip to Ballymena to set up a mouthwatering quarter final clash at home to Belmont. Having recently thumped their East Belfast rivals, the locals will be confident of reaching the semis where they have been handed another home draw against either Portrush or neighbours Banbridge. The Gilford side will be hoping to reach their first Irish Cup final since they last won the cup in 2015

The Dunbarton B team have been flying this season and similarly to their A team colleagues, look to be favourites to retain their title. Though it is much tighter at the top of Division 2. The Juniors currently lead Division 2 on shot difference from second placed Balmoral A, with Falls A in third 2.5 points behind and Mossley A in fourth, 3.5 points adrift, realistically this looks to be a four horse race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the locals also have played a lot of their toughest games so far having won away to Balmoral and Mossley and thumped Falls at home by over 70 shots.

In the Irish Intermediate Cup, it's a case of so far so good for the Gilford side. They started their campaign with a comfortable home win over BETS before overcoming a tricky away tie at Ewarts. They will be strong favourites to beat North Down at home in the quarter final and then will be home to Balmoral or Hilden in the semi final.

Both the A team and B team could not ask for anymore as two home wins will result in an Irish Final for both teams.

The Dunbarton Midweek team have also had a terrific season so far. Although they are defending champions, it is a much changed team this season as so far 6 new members have made their debuts for the team. Reggie Bolton and Geoff McCracken had played for the club previously while Gavin Clinghan also joined having previously played at Dromore and Banbridge – none of these three bowled over the last few seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two more 16-year-olds made their debut, Emma Prunty and Jamie Kidd while Michael O'Neill has just taken up the game and all three of these bowlers have performed admirably so far this season.

The Gilford team have won eight of their nine games so far this season and lead the league by one point from Ards. Hilden are a further 4 points behind but have a game in hand, while Ewarts are in a similar boat, another four points behind Hilden. With six games remaining, the locals have given themselves a great chance of retaining their title. Games against Hilden and Ewarts could decide whether they are successful or not.