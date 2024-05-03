Harbour Cup Entertains Us

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With last weeks League match win against the Colts all be it a slim victory The Times Tigers perhaps with that little confidence boost under their belt would once again come out on top.

The first half was very much Tit for Tat but The Times team took the evenings second half much more convincingly.

Although there was the usual thrills and spills of missed blacks and cue balls going in off, these are often the narrow margins that make the difference to so many matches and on this occasion such happenings saw The Tigers victorious, getting to the eight frame winning line after only twelve frames played. They will now proceed to the FINAL of the Harbour Cup Tournament.

Tigers pool team

Railway Blues secured their place in the final with a solid 8-5 win over Rockets to Be.

The final will be played in Whiteabbey Legion on 18th June.

In the semi finals of the Knockagh Cup The Trojans put up a stiff resolve but the strength in depth of Derek Whiteside's the Galacticos was enough to see them through to the finals with an 8-5 win.

Q Club entertained Whitehead neighbours, The Spartans and got off to a blistering start as Tyler McKee and Ryan McKillop won the first 2 frames but momentum was halted as Paddy Graham took out a very good 5 ball clearance to get the visitors back in the match. Alan Johnston got the Larne men 2 frames ahead again but the Spartans captain, Trevor Whiteside, stepped up with a reverse dish in frame 5 to narrow the gap again.

This was what the Spartans needed as they took the next 2 frames to go 4-3 up at the break, highlight being a classy Kenny English finish under pressure with his opponents balls over pockets.

With the match looking at half time like going all the way to a playoff it was the Spartans who stepped up and took 4 of the next 5 frames to seal the match. Captain Whiteside got his double as did the much improved Paddy Graham who also won a very credible 2/2.

The final will be Derek Whiteside's Galacticos against his big brother, Trevor Whiteside's Spartans. It promises to be an entertaining Friday night in Q Club Larne on Friday 31st May.

Masters quarter finals results

Paul Kerr (c) 4 - 0 Tom McGurk

Gerry McCorry 4 -3 Michael Wilson

Darren Whiteside 4 - 0 Ricky Moulds w/o

Davy Blair 4 - 1 Mark Porter.