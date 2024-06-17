Heatrick wins at Tullyroan Oval

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An exciting evening of non-contact oval racing was served up to the fans at Tullyroan Oval on Saturday evening, June 15th.

Portadown’s Adam Heatrick raced to a heat and final success to land the Tullyroan Challenge Cup for 2.0 Hot Rods, whilst the Stock Rods Tullyroan Challenge Cup fell the way of Glenavy’s Jonny Cardwell after a commanding drive.

The opening 2.0 Hot Rods heat saw Dean McFarland set the opening pace before Adam Heatrick slipped past to take the win. Behind McFarland in second, returnee Stephen Emerson took third. Another recent returnee to the tracks, Michael Woods, took a great win in the second heat on his first appearance of the season. Scott Cochrane came through for second ahead of Conor Hughes and newly crowned British Champion Drew McKeown.

On aggregate points Heatrick had annexed pole position for the Tullyroan Challenge Cup Final, with McKeown alongside. Heatrick quickly assumed the lead, with McKeown slipping back on the outside line. That allowed Wayne Woolsey up to second ahead of Jordasn Rochford in third. There was no threat to Heatrick’s electric pace during the race, and that was how they finished as he took a morale boosting win.

Portadown's Adam Heatrick was a deserved winner in the 2.0 Hot Rods Tullyroan Challenge Cup

The Tullyroan Challenge Cup was also up for grabs in the Stock Rods, with the field bolstered by some very welcome visitors from Tipperary Raceway. Reuben Kernohan led the majority of the way in the opening heat, but was outfoxed in heavy backmarking traffic late on which allowed British and National Champion Mark Crawford to take the victory over Jonny Cardwell.

Heat two saw a straightforward win for Adam Sloan, as the Kells racer pulled effortlessly clear to win by some distance over Tipperary pair Eoghan Burke and Jack Maher.

Cardwell quickly assumed the lead in the Tullyroan Challenge Cup final, as a puncture in the midst of the leading cars for Sam McNeice saw him go out and hamper the progress of several others. That allowed Stevie McNiece up to second ahead of Crawford.

Cardwell, meanwhile, was clear out front and he raced home to take his third Challenge Cup win in succession, and his fifth in total, after a great night for the Glenavy driver. McNiece, Crawford, Sloan and World Champion Dan Shannon were next home.

A grid of over twenty cars took the green flag for the opening Junior Production heat, with Lacey Bevan working her way to the front late on to take the win over a flying Leyton Hughes and Charlie Johnston. Heat two saw Dylan Fegan take the win on the road, but he was docked two places to third for jumping the start which gave the win to Jack Morrison ahead of Johnston.

Johnston and Bevan shared the front row for the A McKeown and Son Ltd sponsored Golden Helmet Final, which took a second attempt to get going after drama at the first time of asking. Hughes found a way past Johnston early on the edge clear out front once they did get underway, and he went on to take a superb victory over the impressive Fegan in second.

Callum Doak inherited third spot after third across the line, Scotsman Charlie Hardie, was docked two places for contact. The top three and the heat winners all received nice bonus prizes courtesy of the sponsors.

The Lightning Rods were on great form all evening, with Tam Agnew claiming the heat one win after Ross Hosuton had been docked for contact on his way to the flag. Houston was in determined mood in heat two, racing side by side with Padraig Palmer for the last number of laps before snatching the win by a nose on the finish line. Palmer and Agnew filled the top three.

The final saw more of the same, with Palmer ahead and Houston chasing him down. Once again it came to a grandstand finish, with Houston again snatching the win by a hair’s breadth on the line from Palmer. Agnew, James McKinney and Conor Doherty completed the top five.

The Thunder Rods made another of their regular visits to Tullyroan Oval, and it was Zack McCombe who claimed the first heat win ahead of Jason Darragh and Andrew McLean. McCombe repeated the feat in the second heat, winning over Irish Champion James Goldie and Darragh.

An upgrade for the final was always going to make things much more difficult for McCombe from further back in the starting line up, but as Tom Archibald set the pace Zack got the head down and reeled him in. At half distance McCombe went ahead, racing clear to complete his hat-trick for the night in fine fashion. Archibald, Adam McKinney and Darragh completed the places.

Racing continues once again at Tullyroan Oval this Saturday evening, June 22nd, featuring the Neil Davison Memorial Cup for Superstox, Tullyroan Challenge Cups for both the 2L National Bangers and Junior Productions plus racing from the 2.0 Hot Rods and Lightning Rods.