Heavy loss for Lurgan B at Antrim Lawn
Lurgan’s B Team travelled last Saturday to face Antrim Lawn for their third league match of the season and were hoping for another win but it was not to be with the local side taking full advantage of the synthetic bowling surface and finishing well ahead by 65 shots to take full points.
Stanley Watson, skip, ably supported by Darren Lavery, who’s bowling great bowls so far, Trevor Gibson and Victor Masters took well to the surface to lead narrowly by 11-10 after the 13th end but a strong response by the home rink saw the Lurgan four lose out by 23-11.
Gerry Devlin’s rink lost out on some close ends but were always behind compounded by them lying 5 shots on the 12th end only for Tom Evans, the Antrim Lawn Captain to deliver a superb bowl and move the jack and get 2 shots. Things went downhill from then on with the Lurgan four conceding a hot shot on the 16th end for the home four to finish 27-9 ahead.
Unfortunately, the other two Lurgan B rinks also lost out heavily for the Lurgan side to go home reflecting on losing on a green that needed bowler experience on which to play.
A team spokesman agreed that it was a disappointing day for Lurgan B but he hoped that the team would quickly recover when they meet Annalong at home in the 1st Round of the NIBA Junior Cup on next Wednesday evening at 6.30pm and then Private Green club, Ewart B from North Belfast at home in the 1st Round of the Irish Junior Cup on Saturday week at 2pm.