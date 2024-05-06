Heavy loss for Lurgan B at Antrim Lawn

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lurgan’s B Team travelled last Saturday to face Antrim Lawn for their third league match of the season and were hoping for another win but it was not to be with the local side taking full advantage of the synthetic bowling surface and finishing well ahead by 65 shots to take full points.

Stanley Watson, skip, ably supported by Darren Lavery, who’s bowling great bowls so far, Trevor Gibson and Victor Masters took well to the surface to lead narrowly by 11-10 after the 13th end but a strong response by the home rink saw the Lurgan four lose out by 23-11.

Gerry Devlin’s rink lost out on some close ends but were always behind compounded by them lying 5 shots on the 12th end only for Tom Evans, the Antrim Lawn Captain to deliver a superb bowl and move the jack and get 2 shots. Things went downhill from then on with the Lurgan four conceding a hot shot on the 16th end for the home four to finish 27-9 ahead.

Paul Henderson and Dessie Simpson hoping that Gerard Devlin is going to draw the shot

Unfortunately, the other two Lurgan B rinks also lost out heavily for the Lurgan side to go home reflecting on losing on a green that needed bowler experience on which to play.