Help Minnie represent NI at the 2024 Commonwealth games

Minnie Dihmis has been chosen to represent Northern Ireland at the 2024 Commonwealth Powerlifting Games. She is looking for the help of those around her to support her dream.

Minnie's journey started when she knew she wanted to become stronger. After a few years in the gym, Minnie looked into powerlifting and decided to get coached.

From this, Minnie realised how much she enjoyed powerlifting and how it was much more than just another sport. Minnie consistently trained and put the effort in, from which she saw big results.

Minnie has broken two Northern Irish records and won gold medals over the few competitions she has entered. After being so successful in her career, Minnie wants to take it a step further and has been given the opportunity to compete at an international level.

Minnie after winning a gold medal at her second competition

It is Minnie's dream to compete at this level and that's why her support system is crucial to her. Competing at the Commonwealth Games in South Africa is beyond anything Minnie can imagine but she is determined to make it her reality.