Heptathlete Kate O’Connor honoured by Ulster University following World University Games gold

The Ulster University Master’s student was welcomed back on campus following her incredible achievements at the World University Games

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ulster University has hosted a celebratory event to mark the achievements of Irish Heptathlete Kate O’Connor, who made history earlier this summer by becoming the first Irish multi-event athlete to win gold at the World University Games in Rhine-Ruhr, Germany.

The celebration, which took place at the University’s Belfast campus yesterday [Wednesday, August 13], brought together Kate’s family, coaching team, sporting officials, and members of the Ulster University community to honour her outstanding run of success over the past year. In addition to her gold at the World University Games, Kate took bronze at the European Indoor Championships and silver at the World Indoor Championships, marking a truly remarkable sequence of performances while also completing the final year of her Master’s degree in Communications and Public Relations at Ulster University.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at the event, Kate O’Connor, said: “It is really special to be here today with my friends and family, coaches, and the Ulster University community. Winning gold at the World University Games was an unforgettable moment, but it is the support network around me that makes it possible to excel, both on the track and while completing my degree. I am incredibly proud to represent Ulster University and Irish athletics on the world stage.”

Kate O'Connor

At the games, Kate broke her own Irish heptathlon record with a total of 6487 points, a performance that now ranks her fourth in the world. She delivered consistently outstanding performances throughout the competition, starting with 13.89 seconds in the 100m hurdles, clearing 1.83m in the high jump, and setting a new personal best of 24.33 seconds in the 200m. On the second day, she continued her dominance with a 6.15m leap in the long jump, a powerful 51.87m throw in the javelin, and a sensational 800m finish to seal the gold medal.

Ulster University’s Performance Sport Programme, funded by the University and Lacuna Developments, has played a key role in enabling Kate to pursue both ambitions as she continues to balance the demands of elite sport with her postgraduate studies.

Professor Cathy Gormley-Heenan, Provost at Ulster University, praised Kate’s achievements both on and off the track, saying: “It is a real pleasure to welcome Kate’s family, coaches, and supporters to Ulster University as we celebrate an exceptional young woman who has made us all incredibly proud. In the space of one season, she has become the first Irish woman to win multi-event gold at the World University Games, broken her own national record, and added European and World Championship medals to her name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To achieve all of this while completing her degree here at Ulster is a testament to her dedication, focus, and resilience, and she stands as an inspiration to fellow students, aspiring athletes, and all who have followed her journey. She is a shining example of the amazing student athletes in our Performance Sport Scholarship Programme.”

As the celebrations concluded, Kate looked ahead to future competitions, saying: “It has been an incredible year, and I am looking forward to what is next. My focus now is on building on these performances and continuing to improve. Celebrations like today mean so much because they bring together the people who have supported me every step of the way, and I hope that my journey can continue to inspire and encourage others to follow their own ambitions.”