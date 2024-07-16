High Fyfe for Ports
Premiership newcomers Portadown Football Club have announced the signing of Eamon Fyfe from Coleraine for an undisclosed fee.
The 26-year-old striker spent last season on loan at the club from Coleraine and scored 24 goals in 45 games to help fire the Ports to the Playr-Fit Championship title and Mid Ulster Cup as well as reaching the BetMcLean Cup Final.
It was a tremendous season personally for Eamon having been named in the 2023/24 Championship Team of the Year as well as picking up the Northern Ireland Football Writers’ Association’s Championship Player of the Month for March 2024 and being nominated for the 2023/24 Ulster Footballer of the Year and Championship Player of the Year.
Eamon had joined Coleraine in January 2023 from Dundela after previously being on on the books of Queen’s University and All Saints Old Boys Ballymena as well as spells with Cliftonville, Larne and Ballymena United as a youngster.
Speaking about the move, Portadown manager Niall Currie said: "It’s been a drawn out process but we’re delighted to finally get Eamon over the line and here on a permanent basis.
"I can’t praise him highly enough as he turned down numerous offers whilst our board were in negotiations with Coleraine, he stayed true to his word and thankfully we got things sorted.
"A massive thanks to our board as this was a difficult negotiation which we’re delighted to have concluded, I’m happy to say that Eamon is officially a Portadown player for the next two seasons at least."
Eamon Fyfe added: "It was unreal getting this club back to where they belong last year, the the Premiership, and its even better now that I can come back and play for the club again."
