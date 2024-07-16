High Fyfe for Ports

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Portadown boss Niall Currie was a happy man this morning as he announced the signing of a striker who is definitely the top banana when it comes to finding the back of the net.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Premiership newcomers Portadown Football Club have announced the signing of Eamon Fyfe from Coleraine for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old striker spent last season on loan at the club from Coleraine and scored 24 goals in 45 games to help fire the Ports to the Playr-Fit Championship title and Mid Ulster Cup as well as reaching the BetMcLean Cup Final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a tremendous season personally for Eamon having been named in the 2023/24 Championship Team of the Year as well as picking up the Northern Ireland Football Writers’ Association’s Championship Player of the Month for March 2024 and being nominated for the 2023/24 Ulster Footballer of the Year and Championship Player of the Year.

Ports boss delighted with his high Fyfe

Eamon had joined Coleraine in January 2023 from Dundela after previously being on on the books of Queen’s University and All Saints Old Boys Ballymena as well as spells with Cliftonville, Larne and Ballymena United as a youngster.

Speaking about the move, Portadown manager Niall Currie said: "It’s been a drawn out process but we’re delighted to finally get Eamon over the line and here on a permanent basis.

"I can’t praise him highly enough as he turned down numerous offers whilst our board were in negotiations with Coleraine, he stayed true to his word and thankfully we got things sorted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A massive thanks to our board as this was a difficult negotiation which we’re delighted to have concluded, I’m happy to say that Eamon is officially a Portadown player for the next two seasons at least."

Eamon Fyfe added: "It was unreal getting this club back to where they belong last year, the the Premiership, and its even better now that I can come back and play for the club again."