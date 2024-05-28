Hilton Car Sales pledges support for Armoy Road Races

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hilton Car Sales, located in Ballymena and owned by Andy Hilton, is returning for the fifth consecutive year as a sponsor of the Armoy Road Races, which are taking place on Friday, July 26 and Saturday 27.

Specialising in the sale of quality new and used cars, Hilton Car Sales is sponsoring the highly anticipated Supersport race, which is expected to see some of the biggest names in road racing vying to take the top spot.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Andy commented: “As an avid road racing fan, the Armoy Road Races is something I look forward to every year. I have been supporting the event for the past four years and I’m delighted to continue our sponsorship again in 2024.

“The Supersport race on the Friday night is always an exciting one and the atmosphere at Armoy is second to none. I can’t wait to see who comes out on top after what I know will be a very tough contest – best of luck to all the riders.”

Hilton Car Sales, Ballymena, is returning as a sponsor of the Armoy Road Races for the fifth year. Pictured are, from left, Neil Kernohan, motorcycle road racer, Andy Hilton, owner of Hilton Car Sales and William Munnis, Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Club Chairman and Clerk of Course. Picture: Pacemaker

With programme packages currently on sale and preparations well underway for July’s event, William Munnis, Chairman and Clerk of Course added: “On behalf of the Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Club, we are delighted to have Andy and his team returning as sponsors this year.

“We truly appreciate the support we receive from all our sponsors because without them, this legendary event simply wouldn’t take place.

“The Supersport class is always one of the most hotly contested races of the entire schedule. Michael Dunlop clinched the top spot on his Yamaha bike setting a new lap record of 105.179mph in last year’s Hilton Car Sales Supersport race and I have no doubt that we’re in for another exhilarating contest this year as this race truly sets the scene for Saturday’s racing.

“With just a few weeks’ to go until the event, the team is currently preparing for a busy two days of racing which is set to attract riders and fans from across the world. Entries officially opened recently and we’re already seeing huge names in the world of road racing signing up to compete and we’re expecting even more in the coming weeks.

“Programme packages are also currently on sale via our website. An exhilarating day out for all the family, Armoy Road Races 2024 is certainly an event not to be missed.”

Taking place on Friday, July 26 and Saturday 27, the Armoy Road Races is part funded by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.