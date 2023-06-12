What a night to remember for the Inver Reds as they beat Mid Ulster Ladies to record their first home win of the season in the Sports Direct Women's Premiership at Inver Park.

Hollie Johnston has now scored seven goals in all competitions.

It was the Hollie Johnston show on Friday night with the forward scoring all four goals as Larne Women romped to a 4-1 victory over Mid-Ulster Ladies to claim their second win on the bounce.

The game began at a fast pace and the hosts took the lead after just two minutes when Rebecca Boyce picked up a loose ball in the final third and played Johnston through on goal, the forward making no mistake by slotting straight past the goalkeeper.

Johnston grabbed her second of the game in the 21st minute, connecting sweetly with the ball on the edge of the box and firing it the into the bottom corner of the net to double her tally and the home side’s lead. While the remainder of the first half remained competitive, Larne went in two up at the break.

Hollie Johnston was on target as Larne Women landed their first home win in the league.

Mid-Ulster came out with a point to prove in the second-half and pulled a goal back just three minutes in through substitute Claire Rooney.

The visitors remained on top following their goal, but Larne weathered the storm and renewed their two-goal lead as Johnston capitalised on a defensive error to bag her first top-flight hat-trick.

The Inver Women’s first-ever Premiership win was sealed in the 75th minute following some excellent wing play by Sasha Clare, who beat her opponent and placed an excellent cross right on the boot of Johnston who scored her fourth goal of the night.

Larne Women: Smith, Nellins, Haveron, McErlane, Morton, Boyce, Wilgaus, Dougherty, Johnston, Rebekah Robinson, Clare. Subs: Maguire, Hanna, Morrison, Orlowska, H. Robinson, Rachel Robinson, Henderson.