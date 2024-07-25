Holly Otter lands at Inver

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Inver Women have added Derby County Player Holly Otter to the squad, as they go into the second half of the season.

Having played for the Rams whilst at university in Derby, the all-round midfielder is more commonly known in Irish League circles for her time with Crusaders Strikers whom she joined in 2015, having previously played for Carnmoney and Bangor as well as having represented Northern Ireland from county to U19 level.

During her spell at Seaview, the 21-year-old contributed to the Crusaders’ team which took part in the 2023 Avenir Sports Women’s All-Island Cup, narrowly missing out in the semi-finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Otter represented NI U19s during the Alanya Gold City Women’s Cup, coming up against senior squads. The strong midfielder got a glimpse of what senior women’s football is all about which helped her during her 43 appearances along with scoring two goals during her time in the senior squad for Crusaders.

Holly Otter joins the Inver Women

Otter is no stranger to competing in tough tournaments, having been runner-up with Crusaders in the 2021 Electric Ireland Women’s Challenge Cup as well as making it to the final four in the following season.

Discussing the move, Otter said this to the club website: “I’m really looking forward to playing for Larne and I’m really looking forward to the challenge ahead. As a player who can play a number of roles within central midfield, I will aim to bring my skills to this team and do everything I can to support my teammates and get further up in the table.

"Having played in the Women’s Premiership for a few seasons, I’m excited to be part of this club. Their performances have impressed me so hopefully I can play my part for this season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

General Manager William Noble added: “Holly is a great signing for the club and we have been aware of her having played for Crusaders for a number of seasons, alongside her time in England with Derby County.”