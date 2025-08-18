Home victory for Lurgan Ladies

Lurgan 47 (5) Dungannon 46 (1)

Lurgan Park was once again the setting for the Lurgan Lady Bowlers to compete against a very successful Dungannon Team.

Teri Millar, skipping on Rink 1, took command of the game from the outset and after the 6th end were leading by 8 shots. The next three ends were taken by Dungannon when they gained 6 shots but they could not hold their run and the Lurgan Team once again took control of the Jack on the next five ends resulting in a 9 shot lead.

On the 15th end Dungannon took four shots, two on the 16th and one on the 17th but there was just too much for the Dungannon team to make up and the final score on Rink 1 was Lurgan 19 Dungannon 14.

Lurgan bowler, Christine Chambers bowling during Lurgan Ladies match at home to Dungannon

Rink 2 skipped by Angela Thompson did not start so well and Dungannon took five out of the first six ends, leading the Lurgan Team by 8 shots but not being deterred the Lurgan Team took the next three ends bringing the score to Lurgan 8 Dungannon 9. Lurgan took six out of the remaining 9 ends and succeeded in winning this rink by just one shot, finishing on Lurgan 15 Dungannon 14

Elsie McKenna and her team on Rink 3 played a close match and by the halfway point the teams were on 7 shots each. As the second half progressed Dungannon got 3 shots on the 12th and 4 shots on the 18th, these two ends decided the fate on this rink with a score of Lurgan 13 Dungannon 18.

With one point for each rink and three points for the overall score the players had been keeping a close eye on all rinks and by the halfway point Dungannon were leading overall by just one shot and continued to hold their shot advantage until the 16th end.

Lurgan took two shots which turned the one point advantage to the Lurgan Team. It was all to play for on the final end but Lurgan maintained their lead to finish on an overall score of Lurgan 47 (gaining 5 points) Dungannon 46 (1 point) - An overall close match and a pleasure to have witnessed.