The Ballycastle Junior and Senior August Tennis Tournaments, facilitated by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, saw hundreds of competitors descend on the seaside town.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan, Deputy Mayor, Councillor Margaret-Anne McKillop, with referee Sean Moloney and winners of the Junior Tennis Tournament at the Alex McFarland Tennis Courts, Ballycastle. Credit McAuley Multimedia

The two-week tournament, refereed by Sean Moloney at the Alex McFarland Tennis Courts, proved to be a great successful with entrants enjoying playing on the lawn and newly resurfaced hard courts. Ballycastle Tennis Complex was officially renamed as the Alex McFarland Tennis Courts in May of this year.

The Junior tournament had 140 competitors with over 400 matches played, while and the Seniors had a great turnout with 199 competitors and over 300 matches played.

Both the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan and Deputy Mayor, Councillor Margaret Anne McKillop, enjoyed watching some local tennis stars and commended the competitive spirit of all those who took part.