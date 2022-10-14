A tough start to EIHL for the Belfast Giants

The EIHL got underway on the Friday when the Giants left Dundee seeing stars in their home barn when Belfast won 1-7.

Two goals apiece from captain David Goodwin and Mark Cooper, were added to by strikes from Sam Ruopp, Scott Conway and Gabe Bast left Dundee with their tails between their legs.

Head coach Adam Keefe was delighted with the start to the EIHL campaign.

Belfast Giants’ Colby McAuley celebrates scoring against the Guildford Flames during Sunday’s Elite Ice Hockey League game at the SSE Arena, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

He said: “I am pleased with our start, in particular our second and third periods. The first period was okay, it was back and forth and we gave up to many chances.

“Jackson Whistle was very good for us. Had Dundee scored those chances it would have been a different game.

Advertisement

“In the third period I asked the guys to control the period. We didn't want to give Dundee any life or chance to comeback.”

The following evening at the Giants played in form Guildford Flames.

Belfast Giants’ Gabe Bast with Guildford Flames’ Sam Marklund during an Elite Ice Hockey League game at the SSE Arena, Belfast. Picture by William Cherry/Presseye

The Flames proved themselves deserving of top spot when they defeated Belfast 4-2.

Guildford opened the scoring thanks to Peter Crinella just after the nine minute mark.

Belfast equalised through Conway at 12.46 but the Flames were once more in front at 18.01 courtesy of Daniel Tedesco.

Advertisement

A further goal was added in the second period for the Flames from Johan Eriksson at 22.37.

Belfast Giants’ Chad Butcher with Guildford Flames’ Robert Lachowicz during an Elite Ice Hockey League game at the SSE Arena, Belfast. Picture by William Cherry/Presseye

In the final period Colby McAuley gave the Giants hope of getting back into the game at 56.16. Peyton Jones was pulled by Keefe as Belfast sought their equaliser, it was the Flames who capitalised when Sam Marklund slotted home an empty netter at 58.27.

The defeat was a hard lesson for the Giants. It was also a lesson for the rest of the league which, is do not underestimate Guildford this season.