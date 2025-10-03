Awada confident that Belfast Giants are back in cup contention

Belfast Giants’ assistant coach believes that the team have got themselves back into contention after the four pointer against the Glasgow Clan last weekend.

Up next this weekend is another Scottish roadtrip with games the Fife Flyers on Saturday, and then Dundee Stars on Sunday. Both carrying important points to ensure the Giants qualify for the next stage of the Challenge Cup.

Looking back at the games against Glasgow, Awada said: “I think it was a good weekend for us overall. It was a big challenge to secure those four points, it has allowed us to get going in the Challenge Cup.

“All the teams in the league seem to be better this season but we knew that Glasgow have upgraded their squad with some shrewd recruiting by Corey Neilson.

Belfast Giants' coach George Awada. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

“We knew that Glasgow were going to be a challenge and that they would bring their top game to us, and that’s exactly what they did.”

While the washed out goals in the game at the SSE were disappointing the Giants still dominated but there was pushback from Glasgow.

Awada said: “Even if we look back to the games that we had against Glasgow last season, when we had them on the ropes a little that in the last five or ten minutes of a that they would pushback.

“We expected that again this season, they have some quality players in their line-up, and they have played plenty of hockey and know how to win games in certain situations.

“It had to be a complete 60 minutes from our guys, there could be no switching off.

“That was noted after the games, it was our first good game of 60 minutes of hockey from everyone, from front to back.

“We expected a hard weekend but I think our guys absolutely matched it. We played well, Jackson was excellent in goal, so it was a great weekend of hockey that everyone was pleased with.”

The four points secured now helps put the Giants back into cup contention.

Awada said: “Those four points puts us back into contention in the Challenge Cup, which is exactly what we had wanted to achieve going into the games.

“It give us a little breathing room in our Challenge Cup group.

“But we still have to continue to attack these games coming up this weekend against Fife and then Dundee.

“We need to take care of business starting on Saturday against Fife, and then go from there.

“Then we need to carry that confidence into the rest of the Challenge Cup campaign.”

He added: “If we do that, hopefully we will be in a position we can breath a little easier. It’s not like we were a couple of weeks back when it did not look too good.

“Then we were sitting in third place in the group. There was a real risk then that we might not make it out of the group stages.

“But throughout a season you can dip and dive in the standings and with that your confidence drops.

“While we are not qualified yet, there is still plenty of work to do and games to be played, but last weekend was a good step forward and are confidence is back.

“We are still in the early days of this team, we are working hard at getting the team playing the way that we want them to play.

“Last weekend’s two wins against Glasgow, while they weren’t a relief, but it was a step in the right direction for us as a team.”

Awada concluded: “I have no doubt that this weekend with the games against Fife and Dundee will be another big test for us.

“If we play the same way as we did last weekend I am confident that we will secure four more points.”