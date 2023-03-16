Awards night in April to mark memorable season for Giants

The Stena Line Belfast Giants have announced the date of the 2022/23 awards night.

Fans can join the Giants at The SSE Arena, Belfast on Monday 3 April 2023 for a special evening to celebrate what has been another fantastic season to date.

A large stage and big screen will take over centre ice, as players, sponsors and members of the Teal Army alike come together to commemorate the successes of another stellar season in the land of the Giants.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Doors will open at 6.30pm, with award presentations starting promptly at 7pm. The awards ceremony will be followed by an after party in our ground floor bar OFF ICE until late. Additional seating outside the bar in our OFFSIDE area will be available for families with members under 18.

Belfast Giants’ celebrate after defeating the Fife Flyers to win the Challenge Cup Final at the SSE Arena, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

Giants players will be in attendance. Photo opportunities with the 2022/23 Challenge Cup will be available after the event. Dress code is smart casual. There will also be special Shirt Off The Back and one-of-a-kind Giants souvenirs up for grabs in a raffle on the night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tickets are priced at £10 (plus fees) per person, in all categories. Tickets are subject to availability, and early booking is advised to avoid disappointment. All tickets will be general admission, with seating available on a first-come, first-served basis.

2022/23 season ticket holders will be able to purchase tickets from 12pm on Wednesday 15 March 2023. General sale will begin at 12pm on Thursday 16 March 2023.

Meanwhile, in cooperation with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), the Elite League has announced its first-ever Fan Survey to get fan feedback on a whole range of topics connected to supporting your team in the EIHL.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The survey aims to hear your views on the different EIHL competitions, the game day experiences in arenas, and to find out how fans interact with their team, the league and its partners.

The survey can be completed online and is estimated to take between 7-10 minutes to complete.

Submissions will close on Sunday 26th March at 11.59pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement