Belfast Giants add defenceman Karl Boudrias to roster

The Stena Line Belfast Giants have confirmed the signing of defenceman Karl Boudrias for the remainder of the 2024/25 season following injuries within the roster.

From Chateauguay in Quebec, 24-year-old Boudrias joins the Giants from HC Nové Zámky in the Slovakian Tipos Extraliga, where he recorded three assists in five games. Before making the move to Europe, Boudrias spent four seasons in the ECHL, icing for the Worcester Railers, South Carolina Stingrays, and Tulsa Oilers, notching 73 total points in 177 appearances, and receiving the Oilers’ most improved award at the conclusion of the 2022/23 season.

Adam Keefe, head coach of the Belfast Giants, said: “We’re excited to bring Karl to Belfast. He’s a great skater and competitor who has the ability to play forward as well as his natural role on defence, which is a great asset for the team.”

Before turning pro in 2021, Boudrias spent seven seasons playing in the Canadian QMJHL, making over 260 combined appearances for Rimouski Océanic, Val-d’Or Foreurs, and Chicoutimi Saguenéens.

Commenting on joining the Belfast Giants, Karl Boudrias said: “I’m really pleased to start this new journey in Belfast. I’ve heard nothing but good things about Belfast itself and the winning culture of Giants organisation, so I’m looking forward to meeting the rest of the team and hitting the ice in front of the fans at The SSE Arena, Belfast.”

Meanwhile, the Odyssey Trust is pleased to announce that Cara Group Travel has been named as the title sponsor of the 2024 Friendship Four US men’s college ice hockey tournament.

Steve Thornton, Group Head of Commercial and Hockey at The Odyssey Trust, said: “We’re pleased to welcome Cara Group Travel as the title sponsor of this year’s Friendship Four. Cara Group Travel’s commitment to fostering cross-cultural connections and promoting international travel experiences aligns perfectly with the ethos of the Friendship Four. Together, we aim to make the 2024 tournament the most memorable for players and fans alike.”

Sara Stanton, Founder and Managing Director of Cara Group Travel, commented: “I feel incredibly proud that Cara Group Travel has become the title sponsor of the 2024 Friendship Four. For nearly a decade, we’ve been fortunate enough to foster strong relationships with the Friendship Four and have proudly helped to grow the tournament into the prestigious and highly popular event it is today.”