Belfast Giants and Stena Line renew title sponsorship for 14th consecutive season

The Belfast Giants have announced the renewal of their long-standing partnership with leading ferry company, Stena Line, marking the 14th consecutive season of title sponsorship.

Since first coming on board in 2011, Stena Line has maintained an ongoing commitment to the Belfast Giants, providing consistent support for the club over more than a decade.

The continuation of the agreement reflects the strength of the relationship between the two organisations and Stena Line’s long-standing role as a key corporate partner in Northern Ireland.

The renewal of the sponsorship agreement ensures that Stena Line’s name will continue to be closely associated with the Belfast Giants throughout the 2025/26 season, both at home fixtures in The SSE Arena, Belfast, and across the wider Elite Ice Hockey League.

James Shaw, Master, Stena Line, Marcus Eriksson, forward, Belfast Giants, Alexis Gravel, goaltender, Belfast Giants, and Camille Blake, chief officer, Stena Line. Photo by Phil Magowan/Press Eye

Steve Thornton, sports director at The Odyssey Trust, said: “We are pleased to extend our relationship with Stena Line into a 14th season.

“Their continued support is invaluable to the Belfast Giants, and we are proud to have such a trusted and respected organisation as our title sponsor.

“This partnership has been integral to the growth and progress of the club, and we look forward to continuing to work together this season.”

Stena Line is one of Europe’s largest ferry route and port operators, transporting more than six million passengers and carrying millions of freight units each year.

The company operates an extensive network of routes across Scandinavia, the UK, and continental Europe.

In Northern Ireland, Stena Line runs services from Belfast to Cairnryan and Liverpool, with multiple daily sailings supporting trade and tourism between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

The business is also a significant local employer and continues to invest in sustainable transport and infrastructure.

Paul Grant, Irish Sea north trade director at Stena Line, said: “Our partnership with the Belfast Giants is very special to Stena Line, and this year it feels even more meaningful as we celebrate 30 years of service in Belfast.

“As we mark this milestone, the Belfast Giants will of course be an important part of our celebrations.

“The team has kicked off the season with great momentum, and we’re proud to stand behind them once again as they continue to inspire fans across the city.”