The Belfast Giants won’t be taking the Fife Flyers ahead of today’s Challenge Cup final at the SSE Arena.

The Flyers, who will be playing in their first Challenge Cup final in club history, already have the scalp of one of the top EIHL teams, namely the Sheffield Steelers, and they won’t think twice of taking another high profile win in the final.

Giants head coach Adam Keefe is aware of the challenge ahead but he is eager that his team pick up the first silverware of the season.

Speaking on the A View From The Bridge podcast earlier this week, Keefe said that the team, and everyone involved, want to reward the fans who have turned out in their thousands this season.

Belfast Giants' coach Adam Keefe. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

He said: “This has been the longest stretch that I have seen with the biggest crowds since I have been here.

“We have had some big crowds in the past but I don’t think we have stretched it out for as long as we have done this season.

“There are a lot of factors involved in that, the Odyssey Trust have put a lot of investment into the team, and the performances on the ice are also helping too.

“People are getting that itch to come to games and it’s an awesome thing to see. We so badly want to reward them for supporting us with some silverware.”

Todd Dutiaume of the Fife Flyers. Picture: Scott Wiggins

Keefe added: “We started the season with the goal of winning every trophy that is available and Wednesday is our very first chance to make that come true.

“The guys have worked very hard to solidify our home ice advantage. The team has really put in the work since September to make sure that we had home ice.

“It wasn’t an easy task. Had we lost those games we wouldn’t have this home advantage.

“Full credit to the guys for them buying in that early and getting the job done in securing the first seed and here we are with a chance to win another trophy in front of an SSE crowd which is extra special.”

Flyers coach Todd Dutiaume, explained today’s final is huge for the Scottish club.

Dutiaume said: “As a club we have never made through to the final before, we have had a couple of semi-finals.

“To be in the final is an exciting time not only for myself as a coach but also the buzz that is around right now.

“This group of guys have played through a lot of injuries this year but they have stuck with us.

“Now they have been rewarded for their efforts with the opportunity to win a trophy.”

Reflecting on the great win against the Steelers in the second leg of the semi in Sheffield, he said: “That series of games against the Steelers everyone bought in to what was needed.”

He added that the win “certainly bolstered their confidence”.

He continued: “We would like to see a little more offence but defensively they are bought in, and we have one of the best goaltenders in the league in Shane Owen.

“Going into this one off game we are excited, confident plus we have 700 Fifers coming over to Belfast to cheer us on.”