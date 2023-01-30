Belfast Giants complete a huge double over Steelers

Belfast Giants cut the gap on Sheffield Steelers down to just a point with a 5-3 win last Friday night at the SSE Arena.

The 6,014-strong crowd saw the hosts give up a three-goal lead on their way to winning, which started with two in the opening period.

Lewis Hook beat Matt Greenfield through a screen low into the bottom corner to open the scoring at 7.33, while Scott Conway doubled the home side’s advantage with 1.26 left in the period off a Gabe Bast pass.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Danny Kristo got the visitors back into things 50 seconds into period two, but just 40 seconds later Conway finished at the far post again on a tic-tac-toe play to make it 3-1.

Belfast Giants’ Tyler Beskorowany saves Sheffield Steelers’ Marc-Olivier Vallerand’s penalty during Saturday’s Elite Ice Hockey League game at the SSE Arena, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

The Steelers brought the score back to 3-2 at 26.29 through Daniel Ciampini but had Greenfield to thank for saves off Conway and Mark Cooper to stay just one behind.

A couple of penalties on the hosts allowed the Steelers good pressure early in period three, and that told when Marc-Olivier Vallerand capped his return to the team with a goal with 14 minutes to play. The game was end to end and after the Steelers hit a post, Ben Lake pulled off a magnificent tip from a tight angle off a Josh Road feed to put the Giants back ahead at 55.19.

Conway completed his hat trick inside the final minute after Dowd was called for an unnecessary cross-check.

Meanwhile, as consequence of tempers boiling over at the end of the final five minutes of the last period Sheffield Steelers' Brandon McNally was handed a one game suspension by the EHIL Department of Player Safety which put him out of the following night's rematch between the two sides.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Belfast Giants’ Tyler Beskorowany and Jeff Baum celebrate after defeating Sheffield Steelers in the penalty shootout during Saturday’s Elite Ice Hockey League game at the SSE Arena, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

A statement from DOPS read: “On Friday night in Belfast, Sheffield Steelers forward Brandon McNally was assessed an instigator minor penalty, a major penalty for fighting, and a game misconduct penalty (2 minor plus 5 major plus 20 game misconduct).”

The DOPS statement concluded: “Effective immediately, Sheffield Steelers’ Brandon McNally is fined and suspended for one game. This incident will remain on the player’s record for the remainder of the 2022/23 season.”

The Giants made it four points out of four in their weekend home double-header against Sheffield Steelers, but it was an intense and nervy affair for both teams.

The Steelers killed off two second-period penalties, including some five-on-three time, to get through the middle period all square, but gradually grew back into the game.

Belfast Giants’ Mark Cooper with Sheffield Steelers’ Matthew Greenfield during Saturday’s Elite Ice Hockey League game at the SSE Arena, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

Advertisement

Advertisement

Period three was a stop-start affair with both sides mindful of what was on the line as the game went on scoreless longer. Despite out-shooting the Giants 10-5.

Overtime was arguably the Tyler Beskorowany show as he pulled off saves to deny Petgrave on the breakaway and Martin Látal on a two-on-one among other chances as the Steelers created the better opportunities during three-on-three.

In the shootout, Lake’s goal on the opening shot gave the Giants a lead they wouldn’t give up. Scott Conway made it 2-0 in round 3, and although Brendan Connolly finally beat Beskorowany in round 3, Brett Neumann’s miss in the fifth meant the Giants claimed the all important bonus point.

Belfast Giants’ Henrik Eriksson with Sheffield Steelers’ Matthew Greenfield during Saturday’s Elite Ice Hockey League game at the SSE Arena, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

Belfast Giants’ Gabe Bast during Saturday’s Elite Ice Hockey League game at the SSE Arena, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye