Belfast Giants confirm return of Ben Lake for a sixth season in Teal

Forward Ben Lake has been confirmed as yet another re-signing for the Stena Line Belfast Giants this week for the upcoming 2025/26 season.

Next season will be the Great Britain international’s sixth with the Belfast Giants.

Since arriving in 2019, Lake has established himself as one of the Elite League’s most reliable and consistent two-way forwards.

Having contributed more than 200 points throughout his career in Belfast, the 35-year-old is 12th in all-time appearances for the Giants, and continues to bring energy, grit, and a high compete level to every game.

The Belfast Giants have confirmed that forward Ben Lake has re-signed for next season. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

Belfast Giants' head coach Adam Keefe says that he has “an immense amount of respect” for Lake.

He said: “Ben brings a lot to this team. He’s dependable, plays hard every shift, and understands what it takes to be a champion in this league.

“He sets the standard in practice and games, and he’s most definitely someone who the locker room has an immense amount of respect for.

“It’s important to have guys like Laker (Ben Lake) around if you want to build something that lasts, and we’re very pleased to have him back.”

Renowned for his versatility, Lake, who has spent that last four seasons as one of the club’s alternate captains, is regularly deployed in all situations – whether on the power play, penalty kill, or key defensive matchups – and is a trusted presence both on and off the ice. His leadership, discipline, and ability to impact the game in multiple ways have made him a cornerstone of the Giants’ core.

Commenting on re-signing with the Giants Lake said: “I’m excited to be back with the Giants for another season. It’s a great organisation to play for – professionally run, competitive every year, and supported by a passion fanbase.

“I take a lot of pride in pulling on this jersey and doing whatever I can to help the team be successful and win.”

2025/26 Belfast Giants season tickets are on sale now, with the full schedule of Elite League, Challenge Cup, and Champions Hockey League fixtures expected soon.

For more information or to secure your seat ahead of the new season, please click here.