Belfast Giants: Defenceman Mike Lee confirmed as latest signing for upcoming season

The Stena Line Belfast Giants have announced the signing of 28-year-old defenceman Mike Lee for the 2024/25 season.

From Hamden in Connecticut, Lee arrives in Belfast following two seasons with HC Nove Zamky in the Slovakian Tipos Extraliga, where he recorded 64 total points in 94 appearances.

Before making the move to Europe, Lee played four seasons of NCAA ice hockey with the University of Vermont and Sacred Heart University, making a combined 119 appearances between 2015 and 2020.

Lee was also named Atlantic Hockey Defenceman of the Year during the 2019/20 season with Sacred Heart.

Adam Keefe, head coach of the Belfast Giants, said: “Mike is a skilled defenceman, who will help us to create offence from the back and can be relied upon in all situations. He will be a good addition to our D-core, and I look forward to working with him this season.”

Lee got his first taste of professional ice hockey in the 2020/21 season, joining Indy Fuel of the ECHL, where he notched 55 total points in 76 games. The following season, Lee iced for both the Kansas City Mavericks in the ECHL and the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack, recording 16 total points in 25 games.

Commenting on joining the Belfast Giants, Mike Lee said: “One of the main reasons I chose to join the Giants is the club’s winning culture. That’s something that everyone wants to be a part of, and it was a huge contributor to why I wanted to come to Belfast.

“The organisation’s facilities are second to none and I’ve heard nothing but good things about the city itself. Without a doubt, the aim this season is to win as many championships as possible, and I’m proud to be joining up with the team to help achieve that.”

The Stena Line Belfast Giants return to pre-season action at The SSE Arena, Belfast this weekend, taking on the Carleton Ravens on Friday 30 August and the Alberta Golden Bears on Sunday 1 September. Between fixtures, the Ravens and Golden Bears will go head-to-head at the home of the Giants on Saturday 31 August.