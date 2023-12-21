Belfast Giants dumped out of Challenge Cup
After a 1-1 tie in the first leg in the SkyDome, it was a winner-takes-all clash and the Giants looked to be on for the win as a double from Henrik Eriksson and further goals from Ara Nazarian and Quinn Preston had them four to the good, but the Blaze stormed back in the third period to claim the win, J D Dudek grabbing the winner in the shootout.
Speaking after being dumped out of the Challene Cup, Giants head coach said: “For 45 minutes I thought it was great, we switched off for 15 minutes and it cost us a hockey game.
“We've talked a lot this year about giving teams life and not switching off and that’s what happened.”
He added: “We cheat the game and things like that can happen. It happened tonight and I’d love to say it’ll be a learning lesson, but we're in the middle of December here so it’s a tough one to take.”
He concluded: “We had one of best games in the last seven weeks for 45 minutes and then we got ahead of ourselves, the game fell apart and credit to Coventry for never quitting.
“They kept coming, it gave them belief, they never looked back and we’re out of the Challenge Cup.”