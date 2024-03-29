Belfast Giants’ expecting Glasgow Clan to play ‘desperate hockey’ this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

While, mathematically at least, the Giants can pip the Devils for second place, they do need to win every game left to play ahead of the playoff quarter finals, including next weekend’s double-header against the Sheffield Steelers, the league champions.

Giants’ forward Ara Nazarian is confident that Belfast can carry the confidence from the win against the Devils into those games

But up first are the Glasgow Clan who the Giants faceoff against at the SSE tomorrow evening at 7pm.

Belfast Giants’ Ara Nazarian with Guildford Flames’ Eamon McAdam during Saturday night’s EIHL game at the SSE Arena, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

Reflecting on Wednesday’s win Nazarian said: “It was nice to go into their building and come home with the two points.

“It allowed us to gain some confidence going into the remaining game that are to be played in the league and ultimately gain confidence going into playoff quarter finals.”

He acknowledged that playing Cardiff on the road can be tricky but getting the early goal helped to put the Devils on the back-foot.

He explained that it was what head coach Adam Keefe has been asking of the squad, he said: “It was huge to get that first goal against Cardiff. They had had some quality chances up to that moment.

Belfast Giants' goalie Jackson Whistle and defenceman Jeff Baum in action against the Cardiff Devils. Picture: James Assinder

“Jackson had made some big saves too, so to take the lead was a step in the right direction.”

He added: “Sometimes when the other team scores first on the road it can be tough to claw your way back into a game. Playing with that lead helped to set the tone for the rest of the game.”

There was a fight back from the Devils in the middle period but still the Giants were able to gut out the win.

Nazarian said: “The scored a couple of quick goals in the middle period. But again Whis was playing really well in goal for us and he kept us in the game with his saves.

“Then in the third period Teddy and Laker capitalised on our chances to score to make sure of the win. It was a huge win for us.”

In Nazarian’s mind goaltender Jackson Whistle had a immense game between the pipes and was very worthy of being named Giants’ man of the match.

He said: “He was awesome against the Devils. He kept us in the game all night long.

“They had some really good chances early in the game which, if Jackson hadn’t saved, would have made it a different game.

“He shut the door and kept their chances out of the net and made sure we had a chance to win that game.”

He added: “The game is played from the net out, so you need to have a goalie who is confident. It is nice to see Whis’s confidence growing every game and he has been playing really well too.”

Turning his attention to the game this weekend against the Clan, Nazarian expects Glasgow to come into the SSE to play some “desperate hockey”.

He said: “We are expecting them to come on the ice on Saturday and play some desperate hockey. They are battling for those final points which will secure their place in the playoff quarter finals.

“We are going to expect a tough battle from them right from the start.”

He continued: “It is a do or die situation for the Clan. It is very close at the bottom of the league for the final playoff spots. We need to be ready for them come Saturday.”

The Giants will be looking to finish off the home games this season on a high and there is one trophy still up for grabs.

Nazarian said: “We will be wanting to start early against Glasgow. We want to gain as much swagger as we can going into the playoffs.