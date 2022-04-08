Belfast Giants facing massive week

There are three crucial games between the two top teams, starting with a double header this weekend in Sheffield (both of which I will be watching via the Steelers’ webcast), before the Steelers travel across to Belfast for the final encounter between the two sides in the 2021/22 season.

It is simply anyone’s guess how these game will pan out with everything to play for.

Giants’ goalie Tyler Beskorowany agrees that its is quite an exciting end to the season, both for players and the fans.

Belfast Giants’ Tyler Soy with Glasgow Clan’s Tim Shoup

He said: “I think that applies to all the league this season. At the top you have Giants and the Steelers vying for top spot.

“Then there are just two points separating fifth and eighth spots and then four points between the ninth and fifth spot, it means that it is a very tight league all round.”

Beskorowany continued: “Everybody needs points and everybody has a reason to play for right now, whether that’s winning the league itself or trying to get that home advantage heading into the playoffs.

“So it is definitely an exciting end to the season and I am looking forward to the next two to three weeks.”

Belfast Giants’ Jordan Boucher with Glasgow Clan’s Brock Beukeboom during last Friday’s Elite Ice Hockey League game

Reflecting on this weekend’s double header away to the Steelers, Beskorowany said: “It is a big weekend for both teams. I think the most important thing heading into the weekend is taking it game by game.

“We will be trying not to look to far ahead and getting ahead of ourselves.

“It is going to be a great challenge against the Steelers for sure, I think they believe that they can take two out of the three games that we have left to play against each other. And we pretty much well feel the same too.”

Beskorowany added: “They have a really good team and have been playing well lately, they are obviously confident having beaten us on home ice earlier in the season, so we are going to need a bit of a pushback against them.

Belfast Giants’ Cam Knight with Guildford Flames’ Mike Crocock on Sunday in Belfast

“We will go into their arena with a purpose and play one shift at a time, if we stick to our game-plan we can beat anyone in the league.”

Reflecting on last week’s six points Beskorowany remarked: “I think our team plays better when we get control of games. I think we did well doing that last week and we will need to do the same against Sheffield.

“We are obviously scoreboard watching and watching what Sheffield do across the end of the league.

“At the end of the day our fate is in our control, a few months we wanted to put ourselves in a position to go best of three against the Steelers to win the championship and we have done that.