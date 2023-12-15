Belfast Giants focused on securing maximum weekend points

Belfast Giants forward Quinn Preston says the squad are looking forward this weekend’s double-header clash with the Manchester Storm at the SSE Arena.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After a long November with so many games played on the road, Preston admits that it will be great to hear the roar of the Giants’ fans again .

There are four crucial league points up for grabs this weekend and the Giants know that they will need to take them all to keep them in the chase.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Quinn Preston agrees that this weekend is a massive weekend for the Giants.

Quinn Preston in action against the Coventry Blaze during this Challenge Cup quarter final. Picture: Scott Wiggins

He said: “November has been a long month, we have had a long six weeks training at the Dundonald Icebowl, so it is great to be back in our own building. It has been a bit of a grind .

“We have had few games at home and have been on the road a lot, so it will be nice to get to play back at home again.

“I am not sure if we have had a chance to have a double-header at home this season but they are always big weekends .

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We have only had the chance to play Manchester in their barn this season so far, we took one win against them and then last time they beat us. This weekend will be a good test for the squad moving forward.”

He added: “I also think our fans deserve to see us after the long November away. I am sure that they will be excited to see us again, and we will certainly be excited to play in front of them again.”

The Giants have always had great opportunities against the Manchester Storm and Preston expects the same this weekend.

He said: “They have a very physical and fast team setup. The barn can be tricky, I am not sure to be honest if its a benefit or not, but they can use their small ice to their advantage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It will be great to play them on our ice at the SSE, which is obviously a lot bigger than what they are used to.”

He added: “If we stick to playing our game and stop them playing their game, then we won’t have to much to worry about. It will no doubt be a very different feel to the game on our home ice.

“But you never know what to expect. Any team on any night can beat any other team, and that's very much true throughout the league.

“We will be expecting them to come out hard right from the start, so we will need to be ready to go too.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Giants’ annual Teddy Toss will take place on Saturday 16 December at the SSE.

The event offers members of the Teal Army the opportunity to help local families, the Cash for Kids Christmas Mission appeal, and those spending time in hospital this Christmas.

During the game, after the Giants score their first goal of the night, fans will be prompted to throw as many teddies and stuffed toys onto the ice as possible. Over the weeks that follow, members of the Giants’ roster will deliver all generously donated toys to the Royal Victoria Hospital, Ulster Hospital, Blossom Children and Young People Centre, Causeway Hospital, and Cash for Kids.