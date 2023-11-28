The Stena Line Belfast Giants have announced a ground-breaking new performance partnership with CET Ltd.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Founded in 2001, Belfast-based CET Ltd manufacture world-leading sports recovery and performance equipment, including CryoSpa Ice Baths and the revolutionary CoreTx GO palm cooling devices.

Working alongside elite sports teams, health clubs, and sports therapy clinics around more than 40 countries, CET Ltd has supplied its ground-breaking equipment to the likes of AC Milan, Manchester United, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Blue Jays, and Wembley Stadium.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Thornton, group head of commercial and hockey at The Odyssey Trust, said: “We’re always trying new, better ways of doing things – on and off the ice – looking for that extra 1%. This partnership with CET Ltd has transformed the way that we train and provides an opportunity for us to implement market-leading technology into our game preparation.

Belfast Giants' Oliver Cooper helps announce a ground-breaking new performance partnership with CET Ltd. Picture: William Cherry, Press Eye

“Without question, we are very excited and proud to be working alongside CET Ltd this season, and I look forward to developing this relationship in the future.”

CET Ltd’s futuristic CoreTx palm cooling device enhances performance and reduces muscle soreness by sending cooling signals to the brain, stimulating the production of dopamine and serotonin, and delaying the onset of fatigue through the moderation of tissue temperature.

Colin Edgar, director of CET Ltd, said: “Having first met Steve Thornton at the Friendship Four tournament in November 2022, we loaned the Belfast Giants our CoreTx palm cooling device in early 2023 to assist with player recovery and rehab.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Over the last few months, it has been a real pleasure engaging with the Giants players and staff, and I have enjoyed the thrill of intense games as the team secured a historic treble.”

Having already installed one of CET Ltd’s state-of-the-art CryoSpa ice baths, the partnership will see the Giants introduce CoreTx palm cooling devices into their training and recovery.