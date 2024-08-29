Belfast Giants: Full roster and leadership team for 2024/25 season now confirmed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Stena Line Belfast Giants have confirmed their complete roster for the 2024/25 season and leadership team.

Mark Cooper is back again as club captain, with Ben Lake, Jeff Baum, and Ciaran Long named as alternate captains.

32-year-old Cooper leads the Giants for the second successive season, having taken up the captaincy from David Goodwin ahead of the 2023/24 season. Cooper, who also spent two seasons as one of the club’s alternate captains between 2021 and 2023, will be joined by Ben Lake, Jeff Baum, and Ciaran Long, who have been appointed as the club’s alternate captains. The line-up sees Lake and Long return as alternate captains for their fourth and second seasons respectively, while Baum has been appointed permanently, having taken over from the then-injured Mark Garside midway through the 2023/24 campaign.

Adam Keefe, head coach of the Belfast Giants, said: “Coops is the epitome of what it means to be a Belfast Giant. From day one, he’s just got it. He always leads by example and has been a standout player for a number of seasons now.

Belfast Giants’ captain Mark Cooper. Picture: William Cherry/Presseye

“Similarly, Ben, Jeff, and Ciaran have always gone above and beyond for the team. All these guys are leaders, in the locker room and on the ice, and I know that they always have the team’s best interest at heart.

“We’re lucky to have guys who are so passionate about and committed to what we’re building and trying to achieve.”

Featuring several instrumental returnees, including Scott Conway, J J Piccinich, Gabe Bast, and Josh Roach, alongside a raft of highly anticipated new signings, the 2024/25 squad contains an exciting combination of youth and experience, as Adam Keefe’s side sets its sights on regaining the Elite League, Playoff, and Challenge Cup titles.

Commenting on the upcoming 2024/25 season, returning captain Mark Cooper said: “It’s a true honour being the captain of the Belfast Giants. I have learned a lot from the current leadership group we have and past captain, David Goodwin.

“The group of guys we have this year is great and we’re very excited about the opportunity we have to bring silverware back to The SSE Arena, Belfast this season.”