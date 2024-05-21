Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Forward and GB international Ben Lake has locked in with the Belfast Giants for the upcoming 2024/25 season.

Calgary-born British dual-national Lake first arrived in Belfast for the 2019/20 season and has since tallied more than 250 appearances in all competitions across four seasons with the Giants.

The experienced forward, who is best-known for his passion and work ethic on the ice, has spent the last three seasons as one of the club’s alternate captains, establishing himself as a well-respected figure by fans and teammates alike.

Adam Keefe, head coach of the Belfast Giants, said: “Laker is a great player, and an even better guy. Players who have his tenacity, determination, and attitude are hard to come by.

Belfast Giants’ Ben Lake. Photo by William Cherry

“Throughout his time with the Giants, he’s been a real all-round player, who’s comfortable playing anywhere on the ice, so we’re very pleased that he’ll be pulling on a teal jersey again next season.”

Previously, Lake had gained experienced with fellow Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) sides, Coventry Blaze and Manchester Storm, icing more than 140 times in total.

Prior to joining the EIHL, Lake spent four seasons playing NCAA hockey for Sacred Heart University in Connecticut, appearing more than 130 times for the Pioneers.

Lake then got his first taste of professional hockey ahead of the 2015/16 season, signing for the Alaska Aces in the East Coast Hockey League, where he spent two seasons before making the move to the EIHL at the conclusion of the 2016/17 campaign.

Commenting on re-signing for the Belfast Giants, Ben Lake said: “I’m very excited to be returning to Belfast for the upcoming season.

“My partner and I have come to love everything about the city, and I can’t say enough good things about the organisation and, of course, the fanbase.”

He added: “Adam [Keefe] and Steve [Thornton] look to be building an exciting and experienced roster, capable of competing for every trophy, which is all you can for as a player.

“I look forward to the challenge of reclaiming those trophies next season.”

Following his debut appearance with Great Britain in the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championships in 2018/19, Lake has since represented the international side across five tournaments in total.

In 2023, Lake played a key role in Team GB’s campaign during the IIHF Division 1 Group A World Championship, which saw the side take home the gold, and secure promotion to the 2024 World Championship, currently taking place in the Czech Republic.