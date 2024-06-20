Belfast Giants: Grant Mismash signs deal to bring him to Belfast next season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Stena Line Belfast Giants have announced the signing of 25-year-old forward Grant Mismash for the 2024/25 season.

From Minnesota, Mismash arrives in Belfast having spent the 2023/24 season with Swedish side Österunds IK and Stjernen Hockey in Norway, recording a combined 46 total points in 45 games in all competitions.

Adam Keefe, head coach of the Belfast Giants, said: “Grant will be a great addition to our offence up front.

“He comes with built-in chemistry with Gabe Bast from his time at North Dakota, and also with JJ [Piccinich] in Norway, where they had some success together. I very much look forward to working with Grant.”

Grant Mismash has signed with the Belfast Giants for next season. Picture: Stjernen Hockey

A product of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), Mismash spent four seasons playing with the University of North Dakota between 2017 and 2021, making over 110 appearances for the Fighting Hawks.

Before making the move to Europe, Mismash was signed to a rookie contract by National Hockey League (NHL) side the Nashville Predators in April 2021, during which he skated in 57 games for the Milwaukee Admirals, Nashville’s AHL affiliate team, tallying six goals and 12 total points.

The following year, Mismash joined the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning, and spent two seasons icing for affiliate sides, Syracuse Crunch and Orlando Solar Bears.

Commenting on joining the Belfast Giants, Grant Mismash said: “I’m honoured and can’t wait to be a part of the Belfast Giants organisation. I’m really looking forward to arriving and getting to experience the great city of Belfast and getting on the ice at The SSE Arena, Belfast.”

2024/25 Belfast Giants season tickets are on sale now.